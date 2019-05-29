Bruins vs. Blues: Stanley Cup Final score, Game 2, live updates with St. Louis looking to even series in Boston

The Blues will be looking for the reset button while the Bruins will be looking for a commanding series lead before the Stanley Cup Final heads to St. Louis.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Boston and it comes on the heels of a series opener that saw the Bruins utterly shut down the Blues for most of the final 40 minutes. In the end, it was a 4-2 win for the Bruins to earn their eighth straight victory in these playoffs.

The Blues came out strong in that opener, taking advantage of a rusty Bruins team that seemed to be affected by 11 days off in between games (a record in the salary cap era). St. Louis jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but Boston surged back, scoring four unanswered goals to get the win.

Depth and defense was the key for the Bruins in Game 1. Each of the game's Three Stars -- Connor Clifton, Marcus Johansson and Sean Kuraly -- came from the bottom half of Boston's lineup, while the defense totally locked down the Blues' attack, or lack thereof. Between the second and third periods, there was a stretch of 35:30 in which the Blues only registered five shots on net. Basically none of those shots posed any real threat.

Heading into Game 2, the Blues will look to get their offense jumpstarted while also playing tighter in their own end. They need to work on their gap control and limit the time and space they give to Boston in the offensive zone. They could also do themselves a major favor by limiting the amount of power play opportunities they allow. The Blues put the Bruins on the man advantage five times in Game 1. They only converted once (a game-tying goal from Charlie McAvoy) but the special teams opportunities helped tilt the ice in Boston's favor and control the flow of play.

Check back in during and after Game 2 for updates and analysis of the action.

Game 2 updates



CBS Sports will be following along live with all of the action between the Bruins and Blues. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.