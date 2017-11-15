Bruins vs. Ducks 11/15/17 PREVIEW: THE INJURY CUP
TWO TEAMS, BOTH ALIKE IN HOW MANY PLAYERS ARE ON INJURED RESERVE...
Just the Facts:
The Time:
Butts o’clock 10pm EST
The Place: Honda Center,
Disneyland’s parking lot Anaheim, California
Place to Watch: NESN
Place to Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub
The Opposing SBNation Blog: Anaheim Calling
Players to Watch:
Lmfao both teams are so beat up
- Rickard Rackell is currently the Ducks leader in points and goals, with 14 and 6, respectively
- Andrew Cogliano and Rackell currently lead Anaheim in assists
- Ryan Miller (yes, that one) currently leads the Ducks in goaltending SV% with a whopping .943. On a sample size of 4 games and two of them were against middling teams with scoring issues.
Quick Preview:
WELCOME TO THE INJURY BOWL
No two teams in hockey right now are having such painful inconsistency problems brought about chiefly from having to play a good portion of their AHL roster. Both squads are at .500, 5th or 6th in division, and missing 4 players due to injury, all of whom are pretty important to their success.
This matchup will basically be a battle of the depth and schematics...and boy in the schematics department does Anaheim come up short with everyone’s favorite coach for giving up multi-goal leads by sitting on them: Randy Carlyle.
This game will probably be one of two things: Played at a hundred miles per hour or a 2-1 snorefest that I will be awake for and I alone.
FUN FUN FUN!
-
