Bruins vs. Ducks 11/15/17 PREVIEW: THE INJURY CUP

Bruins vs. Ducks 11/15/17 PREVIEW: THE INJURY CUP

TWO TEAMS, BOTH ALIKE IN HOW MANY PLAYERS ARE ON INJURED RESERVE...

Just the Facts:

The Time: Butts o’clock 10pm EST

The Place: Honda Center, Disneyland’s parking lot Anaheim, California

Place to Watch: NESN

Place to Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

The Opposing SBNation Blog: Anaheim Calling

Players to Watch:

Lmfao both teams are so beat up

  • Rickard Rackell is currently the Ducks leader in points and goals, with 14 and 6, respectively
  • Andrew Cogliano and Rackell currently lead Anaheim in assists
  • Ryan Miller (yes, that one) currently leads the Ducks in goaltending SV% with a whopping .943. On a sample size of 4 games and two of them were against middling teams with scoring issues.

Quick Preview:

WELCOME TO THE INJURY BOWL

No two teams in hockey right now are having such painful inconsistency problems brought about chiefly from having to play a good portion of their AHL roster. Both squads are at .500, 5th or 6th in division, and missing 4 players due to injury, all of whom are pretty important to their success.

This matchup will basically be a battle of the depth and schematics...and boy in the schematics department does Anaheim come up short with everyone’s favorite coach for giving up multi-goal leads by sitting on them: Randy Carlyle.

This game will probably be one of two things: Played at a hundred miles per hour or a 2-1 snorefest that I will be awake for and I alone.

FUN FUN FUN!

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories