Bruins vs. Ducks 11/15/17 PREVIEW: THE INJURY CUP

TWO TEAMS, BOTH ALIKE IN HOW MANY PLAYERS ARE ON INJURED RESERVE...

Just the Facts:

The Time: Butts o’clock 10pm EST

The Place: Honda Center, Disneyland’s parking lot Anaheim, California

Place to Watch: NESN

Place to Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

The Opposing SBNation Blog: Anaheim Calling

Players to Watch:

Lmfao both teams are so beat up

Rickard Rackell is currently the Ducks leader in points and goals, with 14 and 6, respectively

Andrew Cogliano and Rackell currently lead Anaheim in assists

Ryan Miller (yes, that one) currently leads the Ducks in goaltending SV% with a whopping .943. On a sample size of 4 games and two of them were against middling teams with scoring issues.

Quick Preview:

WELCOME TO THE INJURY BOWL

No two teams in hockey right now are having such painful inconsistency problems brought about chiefly from having to play a good portion of their AHL roster. Both squads are at .500, 5th or 6th in division, and missing 4 players due to injury, all of whom are pretty important to their success.

This matchup will basically be a battle of the depth and schematics...and boy in the schematics department does Anaheim come up short with everyone’s favorite coach for giving up multi-goal leads by sitting on them: Randy Carlyle.

This game will probably be one of two things: Played at a hundred miles per hour or a 2-1 snorefest that I will be awake for and I alone.

FUN FUN FUN!