Bruins vs. Maple Leafs odds: Game 3 picks, predictions for 2018 NHL playoffs from seasoned expert

After shellacking Toronto by a combined 12-4 score at home, the Boston Bruins go for a 3-0 series stranglehold Monday as the first-round matchup shifts to the Air Canada Centre. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

Sportsbooks opened the desperate Maple Leafs as -118 favorites, but action on Boston dropped the line to -110. That means you have to risk $110 to win $100 on Toronto. The over-under, or total number of goals Vegas thinks will be scored, is 5.5.

Toronto has had no answer for Boston's top line. Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand produced an incredible 20 points in two games.

But at home the Leafs are sure to put up a better fight; they're 21-7 in their past 28 home games overall and have defeated Boston four straight times in Toronto.

Kelly knows the Bruins knocked out Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen early Saturday, scoring three goals on their first five shots. He'll be back in net Monday and his confidence could be an issue. Boston has converted 5 of 10 power-play chances.

But Toronto's top line, led by Auston Matthews, should wake up at home after being held without a point in Boston. Matthews, William Nylander and Zach Hyman combined for 164 points in the regular season, and the raucous home crowd should get them going.

