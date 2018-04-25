Bruins vs. Maple Leafs odds, Game 7: 2018 NHL playoffs picks from hockey expert on 24-12 run

The Toronto Maple Leafs have battled back from a 3-1 deficit to force a Game 7 in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins. Oddsmakers, however, appear convinced Boston is destined to move on, as the Bruins are -170 favorites (wager $170 to win $100). The over-under for total goals scored is 5.5.

For optimal analysis on this elimination game, look no further than SportsLine's resident hockey expert, David Kelly. He has extended a season of documented excellence with a similar run through the 2018 NHL playoffs.

Kelly is riding a historic streak on his NHL picks, and if you haven't been tagging along with him, it's time to jump on. Entering Wednesday, SportsLine's elite hockey handicapper had nailed 24 of his last 36 picks to go up $5,710 for $100 bettors. That's right -- anyone following his picks is up over $5,700!

A Toronto-born hockey analyst with multiple advanced degrees, Kelly uses his proprietary data models and unmatched knowledge of the game to produce consistently astounding results. Now, he has analyzed the key factors for Game 7 of this series and shared his pick on SportsLine.

Kelly knows Toronto enters this matchup full of confidence after winning back-to-back games to force Game 7.

Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen played extremely well in Game 6, producing 32 saves in Toronto's 3-1 victory. Andersen, who was 10-1 in 11 starts versus the Bruins prior to these playoffs, will undoubtedly be called upon again on Wednesday if Toronto wants to advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, Boston, which is 12-3 in its last 15 games as home favorites, will look to continue to apply pressure with uptempo hockey. The Bruins have outshot the Maple Leafs, 209-172, through six games.

Kelly knows there's a major X-factor that determines which side of the spread you should pounce on. He's sharing what that is, and his strong pick, over at SportsLine.

Will the Maple Leafs find a way to win on the road, or will the Bruins protect home ice and advance? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of Maple Leafs-Bruins you should be all over Wednesday, and what the x-factor in this matchup will be, all from an unmatched hockey handicapper who is hitting nearly 70 percent of his recent NHL picks.