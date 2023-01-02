The league-leading Boston Bruins attempt to set a franchise record when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Monday in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic. Boston (28-4-4) has earned at least one point in each of its 21 home games, going 18-0-3 at TD Garden to match the club mark to begin a season that was set when it started 19-0-2 in 1973-74. The Penguins (19-11-6) saw their winless streak reach four games when they dropped a 4-2 home decision against New Jersey on Friday. The Bruins registered a 6-5 overtime victory at Pittsburgh in the first meeting between the teams this campaign.

Bruins vs. Penguins money line: Boston -170, Pittsburgh +143

Bruins vs. Penguins over/under: 6 goals

Bruins vs. Penguins puck line: Boston -1.5 (+143)

BOS: The Bruins are 20-6 in their last 26 games against Metropolitan Division teams

PIT: The Penguins are 5-16 in their last 21 contests in Boston

Why you should back the Bruins

Boston is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss against Buffalo on Saturday, which extended its overall point streak to 10 games (7-0-3). David Pastrnak, who is seventh in the NHL with 50 points, and Brad Marchand each recorded a goal and an assist in the setback. The 26-year-old Pastrnak, who is tied for fifth in the league with 25 goals, has notched a point in 13 of his last 14 contests and has been kept off the scoresheet only five times in 36 games this season.

Pastrnak is one of six players on the Bruins that has reached double digits in goals this campaign. Another is Patrice Bergeron, who is second on the team with 15 and is riding a four-game point streak (three goals, one assist). The 37-year-old captain has registered five tallies and three assists over his last six contests. Boston had 13 players pick up at least one point in its first meeting with Pittsburgh this campaign, with defenseman Hampus Lindholm notching the winning goal and three assists.

Why you should back the Penguins

Evgeni Malkin registered his 1,180th career point with a goal in the loss to New Jersey. With the tally, the 36-year-old climbed into second place on the NHL's all-time list in scoring among Russian-born players, passing Sergei Fedorov. Malkin recorded a goal and an assist against Boston in their first meeting and has 47 points in 43 career meetings with the Bruins.

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 43 points and is looking to avoid his first four-game drought of the campaign. The 35-year-old captain also tallied in the November matchup with Boston, giving him 67 career points versus the Bruins - his sixth-highest total against any team. Veteran Jeff Carter has scored in back-to-back games after netting only four tallies over his first 31 contests in 2022-23.

