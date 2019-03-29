Bruins vs. Red Wings: NHL prediction, TV channel, watch online, live stream links

It's an Original Six showdown on Sunday, as Boston travels to Detroit to take on the Red Wings. The Eastern Conference divisions are mostly set, and it looks like we can look ahead to a Bruins-Maple Leafs first-round matchup, but before getting to that point they're winding the season with a game against the Red Wings.

The Bruins are visiting Little Caesar's Arena, led by Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. They have the core that the Red Wings are hoping to build in Detroit after struggling through another rebuilding season. With 103 points, the remainder of the regular season is a primer for the Bruins, with the Lightning already having the Presidents' Trophy locked up and the Maple Leafs looking like they'll hold off the Canadiens for third in the Atlantic.

It's a tough matchup for the Bruins though, who are 1-2 against the Wings so far this season. They've had some problems with the young squad, so they'll try to iron out the kinks as the Red Wings try to end the year on a high note.

Watch the Bruins and the Red Wings go at it on Sunday.

Bruins vs. Red Wings

Date: Sunday, March 31



Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



Location: Little Caesar's Arena



Channel: NBCSN



Stream: fuboTV (try for free)



Prediction

Ultimately, neither of these teams are playing for much. The Bruins are clearly the better team on paper, but they've slipped up against the Red Wings a few times already, and could be looking ahead to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Pick: Red Wings