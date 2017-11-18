Bruins vs. Sharks 11/18/17 PREVIEW: Last late nighter for now!

A hot hand in net and the depth and blueline scoring. Can they take down the Sharks?

Just the Facts:

The Time: 10:30pm EST

The Place: SAP Center, San Diego, California

The place to watch: NESN

The Place to listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Opposing SBNation Blog: Fear the Fin

Players to Watch:

Logan Couture currently leads the lads in teal in goals, with 10. He also leads in points, with 15

Tomas Hertl is really coming into his own as a player, with 10 points in 17 games

Good ol’ Joe Thornton! Still racking up assists like always. Currently leads the team in helper points.

Lightning Quick Preview:

The Bruins finally snapped their losing skid after finally coalescing as a defensive unit for the first time in what feels like months, and also on the back of a very good performance in net by Anton Khudobin. Khudobin will face the Sharks again for the second time this year.

San Jose on the other hand...is coming home with a bad taste in their mouth. Having been blanked 2-0 by Florida on thursday, the animosity towards Atlantic Division teams is no doubt high.

Will Boston send them packing? Tune in, and find out!