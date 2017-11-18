Bruins vs. Sharks 11/18/17 PREVIEW: Last late nighter for now!
Bruins vs. Sharks 11/18/17 PREVIEW: Last late nighter for now!
A hot hand in net and the depth and blueline scoring. Can they take down the Sharks?
Just the Facts:
The Time: 10:30pm EST
The Place: SAP Center, San Diego, California
The place to watch: NESN
The Place to listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing SBNation Blog: Fear the Fin
Players to Watch:
- Logan Couture currently leads the lads in teal in goals, with 10. He also leads in points, with 15
- Tomas Hertl is really coming into his own as a player, with 10 points in 17 games
- Good ol’ Joe Thornton! Still racking up assists like always. Currently leads the team in helper points.
Lightning Quick Preview:
The Bruins finally snapped their losing skid after finally coalescing as a defensive unit for the first time in what feels like months, and also on the back of a very good performance in net by Anton Khudobin. Khudobin will face the Sharks again for the second time this year.
San Jose on the other hand...is coming home with a bad taste in their mouth. Having been blanked 2-0 by Florida on thursday, the animosity towards Atlantic Division teams is no doubt high.
Will Boston send them packing? Tune in, and find out!
-
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...