Bruins' Zdeno Chara confirms he played Stanley Cup Final with 'multiple fractures' in his jaw

The Boston Bruins might not have won the Stanley Cup, but they can't say they didn't give it their all against the St. Louis Blues.

Or at least defenseman Zdeno Chara can't.

The 21-year veteran revealed Friday, two days after his Bruins fell to the Blues at home in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, that he suffered "multiple fractures" of his jaw during the championship series, confirming previous reports that he had suffered a broken jaw after taking a deflected puck to the face in Game 4. According to the Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa, Chara currently has wiring in his mouth and several plates in his jaw, and the former Norris Trophy winner "was mostly on a liquid diet" while recovering.

CBS Sports' Pete Blackburn said Friday he heard Chara, 42, actually broke his jaw in two places -- on both sides of his face. Blackburn added that Chara's right side was separated into two parts and that pins were placed in the blue-liner's jaw during the Final.

A 2011 Stanley Cup champion with the Bruins, Chara missed the third period of Game 4 after exiting with the injury but was back on the ice for the remainder of the series starting in Game 5. He finished this year's Stanley Cup playoffs with two goals, six points and a plus-11 rating.