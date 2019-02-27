Bruins' Zdeno Chara pummels Sharks' Evander Kane in contentious heavyweight fight
Kane was infuriated over a high hit from Chara
Zdeno Chara and Evander Kane are two gentlemen that you do not want mad at you. But when they're mad at each other, you should most definitely tune in.
Chara and Kane got into a heated altercation during the third period of Tuesday's Sharks-Bruins game in Boston, then dropped the gloves in a one-sided heavyweight tilt. It all began when Chara delivered a high hit on Kane, catching the Sharks forward in the head with a body check beneath the goal line.
Kane was clearly ticked off over the hit and decided to take matters into his own hands, dropping the gloves and challenging Chara to a fight. That proved to be a very poor decision, as Chara delivered some serious punishment.
In Kane's defense, fighting Chara is usually going to end poorly for most challengers considering the defenseman, while 42 years old, still has the reach that comes with being 6-feet-9. That's an advantage that's pretty tough to overcome.
Unfortunately for Kane, not only did he get pummeled, but he also got an instigator penalty and was kicked out of the game for his troubles. On top of that, he suffered some significant facial damage.
As for the initial hit that got him so worked up, Chara might have a hearing with the league's Department of Player Safety to discuss the play and determine if any supplemental discipline is necessary. (Chara was given a minor for elbowing on the ice.)
The Bruins defeated the Sharks 4-1 to extend their point streak to 14 consecutive games.
