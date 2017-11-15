BSH Radio reacts following a 3-0 loss in Minnesota

Shut out again, Bill Matz searches for answer in the AHL.

The Philadelphia Flyers hockey club has been shutout of both games in this home-and-home series with the Minnesota Wild and Bill jumped on the BSH Facebook Live postgame to chat about the disappointing offensive effort on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

Philadelphia’s defense and goaltending remained solid, with Brian Elliott posting his posting his third consecutive game allowing only one goal, and has now allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his twelve starts, including five of his last six outings.

But the offense was a different story once again. Minnesota stymied every opportunity the Flyers had, challenging every shot with a stick-on-stick check, limiting Philly’s time and space all night. Despite outshooting the Wild 30-20 (and, really, 30-18 when you consider the two empty net goals), the orange and black did not really threaten for most of the night as they battled tight defense and turnovers throughout the evening.

Potential call-ups who could remedy them offensive power outage (paging Oskar Lindblom and Danick Martel), evaluating the Brayden Schenn trade, looking forward to the upcoming NXT: War Games event and allowing for the idea that the Flyers are taking L’s so that the Eagles don’t have to is all a part of this hour-long postgame chat.

And hey, subscribe to our YouTube channel and watch our videos there!

Now that’s a face only a mother could love.