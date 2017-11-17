BSH Radio reacts following a 3-2 shootout loss in Winnipeg

Flyers blow late lead, then drop skills competition to Jets

The good news: The Philadelphia Flyers broke their goal drought, scoring a pair of goals in the first five minutes and fifteen seconds of the game! The bad news: that was it.

The Flyers, shutout in back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Wild, came out strong and Jake Voracek got the scoring started 2:27 into the game, netting his fifth of the season, and Sean Couturier followed up with his eleventh of the year, on the power play, moments later.

But secondary scoring remained the story, as no Flyer other than Voracek, Couturier or Claude Giroux has scored since November 4th against Colorado. The Winnipeg Jets rallied to light the lamp in the second and then tie the game with 49 seconds remaining in regulation before going on to win the shootout.

Bill Matz is once again the Facebook Live Postgame host, fielding questions and comments and giving his thoughts on eleven straight without a goal by Wayne Simmonds, Radko Gudas being ejected for a slash early in the game and Brian Elliott’s continued solid play.