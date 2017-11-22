BSH Radio reacts following a 5-2 loss to Vancouver

The Flyers’ worst effort of the season has every fan asking “what’s the point of this season?”

Ugh.

But on the bright ... yeah, never mind.

The Flyers were not good at all on Tuesday night at home against the Vancouver Canucks and Bill hosted the Facebook Live Postgame to ask what exactly is the point of this season? To get Jori Lehtera power play time? To find out if Mark Alt can be the seventh defenseman of the future? [Ed. note: this was recorded before today’s roster news.]

Nobody in Flyer-land is happy with the coach, and the general manager is starting to take some heat as well. Check out the video to hear somebody echo your frustrations with a team that started the season in promising fashion only to flop in November.