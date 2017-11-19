BSH Radio reacts following a 5-4 OT loss to Calgary

A few Flyers not sporting ginger beards put the puck in the net, but it still wasn’t enough to overcome Calgary’s power play prowess.

Brandon Manning, Ivan Provorov and Nolan Patrick became the first Flyers not named Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux or Jake Voracek to score a goal in two weeks, and Philadelphia outshot the Calgary Flames 39-31, but undisciplined play doomed them, allowing Calgary to convert on three of its five man-advantage opportunities.

Sean Monahan netted three power play goals in the second period and Michael Frolik ended the game in overtime on a nice entry play to create a 2-on-1 against Shayne Gostisbehere, whose diving attempt to break up the cross ice pass failed, allowing Frolik to deposit the biscuit in the basket to send the Philadelphia faithful home disappointed.

