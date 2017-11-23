BSH Radio reacts to a 4-3 OT loss to the New York Islanders

At least know if you’re talking about Andrew MacDonald or Colin McDonald, guys.

So, we’re six games into this losing skid and nothing is good. Except for the things that are, like Michael Raffl’s first goal of the season and Danick Martel.

In our reaction to Wednesday night’s 4-3 loss to the Islanders, Steph Driver has some hard truths about the state of the team and what is to be done moving forward.

We chat about the defense and goalies, and how they have historically been the excuse for the offensive woes, but that luxury no longer exists. And the team still isn’t scoring. We talk about how Claude Giroux is a fine captain and nothing needs to change there. And we talk about how Dave Hakstol is way out of his depth.