BST, Episode 9: It’s a Prospects Pool Party! (with Jake Baskin)
And yes, we tackle that first round pick.
Get to know your San Jose Sharks prospects in this only partially serious episode. With the help of Jake Baskin (@baskincase) from Light House Hockey, we break down some important intangibles when it comes to the Sharks’ prospect pipeline and eventually land on one player we hope the Sharks won’t draft.
You can find Blood, Sweat, and Teal on iTunes, Google Play, and SoundCloud. Please subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and leave us a rating on iTunes because we’re the podcast that loves you back. For your convenience, we’ve embedded the SoundCloud player below. And don’t forget to follow us on Twitter, @BSandTeal.
Happy listening and go Sharks! And Barracuda! And uh...where ever else these guys play!
