Buffalo Sabres recall Nelson, Criscuolo from AHL

Reinforcements coming in from Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres announced Thursday morning the recall of two players from the AHL’s Rochester Americans: defenseman Casey Nelson and forward Kyle Criscuolo.

The team also announced that defensemen Taylor Fedun and Matt Tennyson have both been placed on injured reserve.

Sabres fans may be familiar with Nelson, as the 25-year-old has played 18 NHL games with Buffalo over the last two seasons. This is his first recall of the season. The defenseman has recorded four points in 14 games with the Amerks this year to date, in his second full professional season.

Nelson played 11 games with the Sabres last season. His last NHL action came on March 21 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Our defense:

Scandella-Nelson

McCabe-Beaulieu

Gorges-Antipin



Falk & Fedun absent. Bogosian, Ristolainen & Tennyson remain out.#Sabres — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 16, 2017

The name Sabres fans may be slightly less familiar with is Criscuolo's. The 25-year-old New Jersey native signed a two-year contract with Buffalo back in July, and this is his first NHL recall.

Criscuolo is in his second season in the AHL after spending last year with the Grand Rapids Griffins. So far this year, he's looked sharp with the Amerks and has registered a team-high 11 points, including five goals, in 14 games and is a plus-4.

Prior to joining the Griffins last year, Criscuolo played four seasons at Harvard University.

As the injuries continue to rack up, the Sabres face a busy week ahead, with six games in nine days beginning November 17.