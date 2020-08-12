Watch Now: NHL First Round Picks: Lightning vs Blue Jackets ( 2:23 )

There was no shortage of bedlam during Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning. Midway through the fifth overtime period, Lightning forward Brayden Point finally ended the game as his shot got past goalie Joonas Korpisalo to give Tampa Bay a 3-2 victory.

It marked the first playoff overtime goal for Point and it couldn't have come at a better time for the Lightning. In addition, it was the longest game in the history of both franchises and was the fourth-longest playoff game in NHL history.

With a marathon of a game like this, there were bound to be some crazy statistics. Here's a closer look at some of the most eye-popping numbers that this contest produced.

Korpisalo stops a playoff record 85 saves

While Point's goal won the game, the best player on the ice had to be Korpisalo. The Finnish netminder stopped a playoff-record 85 shots. Korpisalo broke the playoff record of 73 saves that was previously set by former New York Islanders goalie Kelly Hrudey in 1987. It's safe to say that Korpisalo stood on his head all night , even in defeat.

Lightning register 88 shots-on-goal on 187 shot attempts

In a game that spans five overtimes, shots-on-goal are likely going to be at a premium. However, the Lightning absolutely peppered Korpisalo with 88 shots-on-goal, which makes the goaltender's performance that much more spectacular. In addition, Tampa Bay registered 187 shot attempts in total.

5th game in NHL history to reach five overtimes

This stat speaks for itself. It's certainly not every day that an NHL game reaches five overtimes as it has not been done since 2000 when the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in five overtimes. The physical exhaustion was evident and it's tough to see a team walk away with a loss in a game like Tuesday.

65:06 of ice time for Seth Jones

Defensemen are often thought of to be warriors on the ice as they traditionally log the most minutes aside from goalies. Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones registered 65:06 of ice time in Tuesday's marathon and even proceeded to say that he felt "fine" after the game. Along with teammate Zach Werenski, Jones was one of just two players in the entire game that logged over 60 minutes of ice time. No one has ever been more in need of an off day than Jones.

Cam Atkinson registers 0 shots-on-goal

Prior to the shortened 2019-20 season, Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson had registered six consecutive 20-goal seasons and even had 41 goals in the 2018-19 campaign. Atkinson is one of Columbus' most-skilled offensive players, but he was the only player in this game not to register a shot-on-goal. In addition, only five other players failed to register more than one shot-on-goal throughout the five-overtime contest.