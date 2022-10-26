The NHL has a new iron man. Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel played in his 990th straight game on Tuesday night, passing the previous record set by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle. Following his milestone, Kessel received a message of congratulations from legendary MLB iron man Cal Ripken Jr.

Kessel's accomplishment caught the attention of Ripken, who holds the MLB record for consecutive games played with 2,632. Ripken, impressed by Kessel's longevity in a physical sport, tweeted a message of congratulations for the veteran forward.

Kessel began his streak on Nov. 3, 2009, when he was still a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Throughout his run, Kessel has also played for the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes, and the Golden Knights over 13 seasons.

Not only did Kessel become the NHL's newest iron man, but he also scored his 400th goal in a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. In his postgame press conference, Kessel said he was happy to get the record, but he was also pleased that his team got the win.

"I was happy to get it," Kessel said. "It was a special night. I'm glad to get the win."