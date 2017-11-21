Calgary Inferno Update: The Inferno Are Tops In The CWHL

The Inferno have only gotten better since we last checked in with them.

It’s been a few weeks since we last checked in with the CWHL’s hottest team and guess what? They’re still the hottest team in the league. The Inferno currently sit all alone in first place, 2 points ahead of the 2nd place Vanke Rays. As if their early season play isn’t impressive enough, they have an 8 game home stand coming up that will take them through the holidays and into the new year. That stretch starts this weekend with bottom dwelling Boston and culminates with 2 against Vanke. Calgary leads the CWHL with 30 GF, but where they are struggling is with the extra skater. The Inferno are dead last in the league in PP% at 10.5%, only scoring 4 times in 38 opportunities.

Here’s what the Inferno have been up to lately:

Scores

11/4: Calgary 3 vs Markham 1

11/5: Calgary 7 vs Markham 2

11/11: Calgary 3 @ Toronto 4 (SO)

11/12: Calgary 2 @ Toronto 0

Team Leaders

Goals: Rhianna Kurio (F): 5

Points: Rhianna Kurio (F): 7

PIM: Kelly Murray (D): 8

Goaltending:

W/L: Lindsey Post: 3-1-0-0

Save %: Delayne Brian: .947

GAA: Delayne Brian: 1.00

Standings:

Calgary: 6-0-1-1 (14) Vanke: 6-1-0-0 (12) Montreal: 5-2-0-0 (10) Kunlan: 5-4-0-0 (10) Markham: 3-5-2-0 (8) Toronto: 3-5-0-0 (6) Boston: 0-6-0-1 (1)

What’s Next?

11/25: Calgary vs Boston 7:30 PM MT

11/26: Calgary vs Boston 10:30 AM MT

12/16: Calgary vs Toronto 6:30 PM MT

12/17: Calgary vs Toronto 12:15 PM MT

For more on the Calgary Inferno click HERE and follow them on Twitter @InfernoCWHL