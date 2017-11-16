Cam Atkinson signs contract extension
Cam Atkinson signs contract extension
The winger will be in Columbus for 7 more years
Thursday evening, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reported that the Columbus Blue Jackets and forward Cam Atkinson have agreed to a 7 year $40.25 million contract extension. This deal has a salary cap hit of $5.75 million per season.
There has been lingering uncertainty as to Cam’s status beyond this season. It’s nice to have him as part of the core of this team moving forward. Hopefully this removes some pressure from his mind and will allow him to focus on his game. He has been one of the struggling forwards in recent weeks.
Cam Atkinson (7x5.75m) is a top-line scorer at both 5v5 and 5v4 with some clear defensive weaknesses. Promotes Fun. I approve. pic.twitter.com/rM5uFUHKHp— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) November 17, 2017
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...
-
Canadiens, Sens unveil NHL 100 jerseys
The two teams will meet outdoors on December 16 in Ottawa