Cam Atkinson signs contract extension

The winger will be in Columbus for 7 more years

Thursday evening, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reported that the Columbus Blue Jackets and forward Cam Atkinson have agreed to a 7 year $40.25 million contract extension. This deal has a salary cap hit of $5.75 million per season.

There has been lingering uncertainty as to Cam’s status beyond this season. It’s nice to have him as part of the core of this team moving forward. Hopefully this removes some pressure from his mind and will allow him to focus on his game. He has been one of the struggling forwards in recent weeks.