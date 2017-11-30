Cam Talbot To IR

Oilers’ season hanging by a thread.

This morning the Edmonton Oilers placed starting goaltender Cam Talbot on injured reserve with an upper body injury suffered in the win against the Arizona Coyotes.

As suspected, the Oilers have recalled Nick Ellis from Bakersfield.

In spite of Talbot’s struggles this season, this stint on IR puts the Oilers season into Threat Level: Midnight territory. Talbot now cannot play for at minimum 7 days, so will miss at least the Battle of Alberta on Saturday, in addition to the Battle of the Network Stars tonight. The Oilers really can’t afford another losing skid of any length, so we’ll find out pretty quickly whether Peter Chiarelli’s bet on Laurent Brossoit was a good one or not. That the most prolific offensive team in the league is strolling into town certainly doesn’t help his cause, but he has been mostly capable in spot duty this season.

The Oilers take on the Maple Leafs tonight at 7pm MST.

