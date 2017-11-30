Cam Talbot To IR

Oilers’ season hanging by a thread.

This morning the Edmonton Oilers placed starting goaltender Cam Talbot on injured reserve with an upper body injury suffered in the win against the Arizona Coyotes.

The #Oilers have recalled goaltender Nick Ellis from the Bakersfield @Condors & placed goaltender Cam Talbot on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/e1ijhx3oKI — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 30, 2017

As suspected, the Oilers have recalled Nick Ellis from Bakersfield.

If the Oilers have to recall a goalie it likely will be Nick Ellis.

He is 5-5-0, 2.84 GAA, .914 SVP this season in Bakersfield https://t.co/4NHnpbHkdz — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) November 29, 2017

In spite of Talbot’s struggles this season, this stint on IR puts the Oilers season into Threat Level: Midnight territory. Talbot now cannot play for at minimum 7 days, so will miss at least the Battle of Alberta on Saturday, in addition to the Battle of the Network Stars tonight. The Oilers really can’t afford another losing skid of any length, so we’ll find out pretty quickly whether Peter Chiarelli’s bet on Laurent Brossoit was a good one or not. That the most prolific offensive team in the league is strolling into town certainly doesn’t help his cause, but he has been mostly capable in spot duty this season.

The Oilers take on the Maple Leafs tonight at 7pm MST.