Cam Ward announces retirement, signs one-day contract with Hurricanes after 14 seasons in NHL
Cam Ward is hanging up the skates, but signs one more contract before doing so
Goaltender Cam Ward announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday and will go out with the team he started with. The Stanley Cup champion signed a one-day contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, who drafted him and was the franchise he spent most of his career with. Ward played last season with the Chicago Blackhawks after being signed to a one-year, $3 million deal in July of 2018.
Ward mentioned in his retirement announcement how much the Hurricanes and their fans mean to him:
"It was an honor and a privilege to wear the Hurricanes jersey for 13 years. Throughout it all, what stayed clear to me was my love for this organization, this city and this fan base. It is why my family and I call Raleigh home, and will continue to call it home. I appreciate all of the support the fans gave me throughout the highs and the lows. I thank you."
He also gave a shout out to those who played with him and helped him grow during his time with the team.
"I'd also like to thank the great teammates, coaches and staff members I worked with during my time as a player in Carolina," Ward said. "I will always treasure my memories as a player at PNC Arena, from winning the Stanley Cup to representing the organization in the All-Star Game. While this wasn't an easy decision, I'm looking forward to making the transition with my family and seeing what the future holds for me post career."
The Canadian was selected by the Hurricanes in the 2002 NHL Entry Draft with 25th overall pick. Ward earned his starting goaltender spot in 2006 and helped lead the team to a championship, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. That year he also took home the Conn Smythe Trophy, becoming only the fourth rookie goaltender in NHL history to do so.
Carolina's President and General Manager Don Waddell expressed how happy he was that Ward decided leave the league as a member of the Hurricanes.
"Cam was a cornerstone for this organization for more than a decade," he said.
Waddell also noted Ward's efforts in the community saying, "from his 'Cam's Champs' program to his efforts with the Hurricanes Foundation and time spent teaching at our hockey camps, he had a tremendous impact on this community. We're proud that he has chosen to retire with the Carolina Hurricanes."
The 35-year-old holds many Hurricanes franchise goaltending records, including career regular-season games (668), wins (318), winning percentage (.557), shutouts (27) and most saves (17,261).
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mattheos being treated for cancer
The Carolina Hurricanes forward hopes to resume training once treatment is complete
-
Vonn and Subban are getting married
Vonn and Subban talk about how their engagement unfolded
-
Kuznetsov suspended for failed drug test
The Capitals forward will not be punished by the NHL, but the IIFH's suspension will keep him...
-
Guerin tabbed as next GM of Wild
Guerin becomes the fourth GM in franchise history
-
Canes unveil new jerseys
Nickname jerseys aren't always received well
-
NHL optimistic about 2021 World Cup
The World Cup would replace the All-Star Game