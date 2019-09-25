Cammi Granato becomes NHL's first female pro scout, will work with the Seattle team

Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato has become the NHL's first female pro scout. The 1998 U.S. Olympic captain and champion was hired by Seattle, the league's newest team. The team, which has yet to be named, is set to start playing in the 2021-22 season.

Granato told NHL.com this the right job for her, "I've had other NHL opportunities to get back into hockey. Seattle is the right fit for me."

She also said the timing of this opportunity is perfect with her family needs. "When they were little it just wasn't feasible to leave, when they have one parent on the road," Granato told ESPN, referring to her husband former Ray Ferraro who was a NHL player and is now an analyst. Her children are now nine and seven.

"Now they're getting to an age where they're a little older and settled, so this opportunity when it came around was a perfect fit for me and for our family," she added. "I didn't feel like I was compromising anything by saying yes." Seattle is also right across the border from where she lives, making it the ideal spot for her to work.

Granato is confident she can make an impact with the team. "I know the game, and I'm confident in that," Granato said, "I've been around the game since I can walk. It's really cool to be able to do it as a job and I'm looking forward to contributing my opinion."

The 48-year-old has quite the resume. She helped USA secure the gold at the first Olympic women's hockey tournament in 1998 and won a silver medal at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City. She also assisted in USA's Olympic journey in PyeongChang, where the team picked up the gold medal, by speaking with the team and video calling in to help inspire the team between the semifinal and final.

This resume is exactly why she was chosen for the position. Team general manager Ron Francis said, "I know she's a female pro scout for us, but her résumé is why she got the job -- not because she's female."