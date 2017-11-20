Can the Coyotes make it three in a row against the Leafs?

The Coyotes have the chance to go streaking, can they do it against the Leafs?

View From Toronto

Toronto is on a hot streak with 6 straight wins, and 4 of those were without Auston Matthews (who came back on Saturday against the Habs.)

The Leafs have scored the second most goals in the league, there is nothing wrong with their offense, but the team is still lacking in some spots defensively as they have young defenders on the blueline.

With this being Matthews marquee game against the Coyotes, you know he’ll be ready for anything.

But do you think he could beat some of his friends that badly?

That’s right. Matthews knows Clayton Keller and Christian Fischer. This should be a fun one.

View From Arizona

The Coyotes have won two games in a row and they finally look like the team people have been waiting for.

In the OT win against the Senators, they came from behind three times to win. The team is almost there, and if they can beat the high flying Leafs, it will be even more of a victory.

The Coyotes have sent Dakota Mermis back to Tucson, which could mean that Niklas Hjalmarsson is ready to play tonight. If so, the defense will be that much stronger.

Stats on Stats

Three Questions

Will Antti Raanta shine against the Leafs?

Antti Raanta has found his game, finally, so can he use his knowledge of the Leafs from being in the Eastern Conference?

If Hjalmarsson returns, will he be what the Coyotes have been needing?

I think so, Hjalmarsson slows the game down and he communicates with his partner and the teammates on the ice with him.

Can Keller find his scoring touch again?

Keller has been figured out by many teams by now, but I think he can find his way again.

Players to Watch

Arizona: Clayton Keller- Keller is up against a childhood teammate, could be battle of the big guns tonight

Toronto: Auston Matthews- Hometown kid always is the player to watch when its a Leafs game.

Injury Report

Arizona:

Jakob Chychrun is still on IR recovering from his knee surgery, but is in Toronto to practice with the team this morning. Huge strides made recently for Chychrun.

Toronto:

Looks like the Maple Leafs are all healthy, except Robidas Island castaway, Joffrey Lupul.

Puck Drop

The puck drops tonight at 5:00 pm Arizona time and you can catch it on Fox Sports Arizona and the Fox Sports Go App. It can also be heard on ESPN 620 in the Valley.