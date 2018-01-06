Canada earns dramatic win over Sweden to take home gold at 2018 World Junior Championship

Canada entered the 2018 World Junior Championship seeking redemption and, on Friday night, it got it.

One year after suffering a devastating gold medal shootout loss to the United States, Team Canada returned to the top of the junior hockey world with a thrilling 3-1 win over Sweden in the World Junior Championship.

It doesn't always happen as such, but the gold medal game featured the two clear-cut best teams in the tournament. Sweden entered the final game with a perfect 6-0 record, while Canada's lone defeat came in a shootout loss against the United States in the preliminary round.

The game lived up to the hype, as the two teams fought valiantly in a tight back-and-forth contest that was up for grabs right up until the final minutes. Ultimately, though, Canada prevailed in dramatic fashion, securing their first gold medal at the WJC since 2015 and their 17th in total.

Canada opened the scoring on a gorgeous sequence in the second period. Jordan Kyrou (St. Louis Blues) and Dillon Dubé (Calgary Flames) got the better of Sweden on a 2-on-2 rush, with Kyrou pulling up just inside the blue line to find Dubé with a great feed. Despite being shadowed by Swedish defenseman Timothy Liljegren (Toronto Maple Leafs), Dubé was able to finish with a great shot that found the top shelf.

Great pass by Kyrou, great finish by Dube. It’s 1-0 Canada pic.twitter.com/QoyaxBDLqI — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 6, 2018

The Swedes tied the game on the strength of a short-handed goal -- their third in the last two games -- from Tim Soderlund (Chicago Blackhawks) with just under seven minutes remaining in the second period. Sweden has regularly showcased their excellent speed and shooting throughout the tournament, and both were on display on this goal.

Another shorthanded goal for Sweden, this time it’s Tim Soderlund. 1-1 pic.twitter.com/NPkziLnJiX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 6, 2018

Good ping for Sweden pic.twitter.com/pFaOiGYc7m — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 6, 2018

The game remained deadlocked at 1-1 until late in the third period despite a number of chances at both ends of the ice. Ultimately, it was Canada's Tyler Steenbergen (Arizona Coyotes) who came through as the hero when he managed to redirect a puck into the back of the net with less than two minutes remaining in the third period. The feed from defenseman Conor Timmins (Colorado Avalanche) was exceptional as well.

It’s Tyler Steenbergen who’s the hero for Canada. Puts them ahead with less than two minutes remaining pic.twitter.com/AlGRB8uJiN — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 6, 2018

Steenbergen was possibly the most unlikely of heroes for the Canadian squad, as the gold medal game-winner was just his first goal of the tournament. He was the last forward on the Canadian roster to register a goal, but boy did he ever pick his spot.

Less than a minute after Steenbergen's goal, Canada forward Alex Forementon all but put the victory on ice with an empty-netter.

Canada's 'Player of the Game' honors in the gold medal victory went to goaltender Carter Hart (Philadelphia Flyers), who made 35 saves against the Swedes. It's also worth noting that 17-year-old Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (projected to be the top overall pick in this summer's NHL Draft) was honored as the best defenseman of the tournament.

