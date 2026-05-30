Stanley Cup drought in Canada extends to 33 years after Canadiens fall to Hurricanes

Hockey fans in Canada have exhibited quite a bit of patience waiting for the Stanley Cup to make its return north of the border -- and they'll have to wait a little longer. The country's Cup drought has officially reached 33 years after the Montreal Canadiens were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

On June 9, 1993, the Canadiens passed around the Stanley Cup after beating Wayne Gretzky's Los Angeles Kings in five games. Jurassic Park was mauling its competition at the box office. Roseanne and Home Improvement were on just about every TV in America. Janet Jackson's "That's the Way Love Goes" was topping the billboard charts.

Since then, the Stanley Cup has taken up residence in the United States for 33 straight seasons following the Canadiens' elimination on the doorstep of the Stanley Cup Final.

This season, only three teams got a shot to end the drought, but two of them failed to make it out of the first round. The Ottawa Senators were swept out of the playoffs by the Hurricanes, and an injury to Connor McDavid hampered the Edmonton Oilers in their first-round defeat at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks.

With another year (at least) of waiting ahead, here is each Canadian team's Stanley Cup drought.

Toronto Maple Leafs | 59 years

Stanley Cup wins: 13

13 Years won: 1967, 1964, 1963, 1962, 1951, 1949, 1948, 1947, 1945, 1942, 1932, 1922, 1918

Vancouver Canucks | 56 years

Stanley Cup wins: 0

0 Years won: N/A

Calgary Flames | 37 years

Stanley Cup wins: 1

1 Years won: 1989

Edmonton Oilers | 36 years

Stanley Cup wins: 5

5 Years won: 1990, 1988, 1987, 1985, 1984

Ottawa Senators | 34 years

Stanley Cup wins: 0

0 Years won: N/A

Montreal Canadiens | 33 years

Stanley Cup wins: 23

23 Years won: 1993, 1986, 1979, 1978, 1977, 1976, 1973, 1971, 1969, 1968, 1966, 1965, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956, 1953, 1946, 1944, 1931, 1930, 1924, 1926

Winnipeg Jets | 15 years

Stanley Cup wins: 0

0 Years won: N/A