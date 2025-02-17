A likely spot in the Final of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off is on the line when Canada and Finland meet Monday afternoon. A win in regulation will send either team through to face Team USA on Thursday. If this game goes to overtime, then the winner will need Sweden to not win in regulation against Team USA on Monday night in order to advance. Canada opened the tournament with an overtime win against Sweden before falling 3-1 to the Americans on Saturday. Finland lost to USA in its opener, but bounced back with a 4-3 OT win over Sweden on Saturday to remain alive.

The puck drops at 1 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Garden in Boston. Team Canada is a -430 favorite on the money line (risk $430 to win $100) and a -1.5 favorite (-154) on the puck line, while Finland is +330 on the money line in the latest Canada vs. Finland odds. The over/under for total goals is 6.5. Before making any Finland vs. Canada picks, be sure to see the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off predictions from SportsLine's Matt Severance.

Severance entered the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off as SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, going 35-11-4 on NHL puck-line picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Canada vs. Finland and just locked in his 4 Nations Face-Off picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the latest odds for Finland vs. Canada:

Canada vs. Finland money line: Canada -430, Finland +330

Canada vs. Finland over/under: 6.5 goals

Canada vs. Finland puck line: Canada -1.5 (-154)

Canada vs. Finland picks: See picks at SportsLine

Canada vs. Finland streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Canada

The Canadians have a loaded roster and they're in a desperate spot. They'll be incentivized to build an early lead in this one since any kind of overtime game will jeopardize their spot in the Final. Canada has a loaded group of forwards, and it has a chance to improve defensively if Cale Makar is able to play this game after missing the matchup against Team USA due to illness.

"The former Norris Trophy winner's speed on the back end was noticeably missed considering the way the U.S. clogged the neutral zone," Severance said. Finland has some talent at forward, but hasn't been as strong in net or defensively, so Canada has a chance to pile up enough goals to win this one comfortably. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Finland

All the pressure is on Canada and Finland can bring a huge return for moneyline backers if it springs the big upset. Sebastian Aho, Aleksander Barkov, Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen are some of the top forwards for Finland. And though he hasn't seen as much ice time, forward Anton Lundell was tremendous in the win against Sweden, recording four shots and scoring a goal.

After a rough opener for goalie Juuse Saros, Finland turned to Kevin Lankinen against Sweden and got better results. Lankinen is expected to be in net against Canada and a big night from him could keep Finland in contention. Lankinen, who plays for the Canucks in the NHL, ranks 13th in the league this year in GAA (.253) and his four shutouts is tied for second in the league. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 4 Nations Face-Off picks

Severance is going Under 6.5 goals. He's also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping on one side bet. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Finland vs. Canada, and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Canada vs. Finland to jump on, all from the top NHL expert who is on a 35-11 roll.