Canadian eight-year-old wins $200 worth of marijuana products at youth hockey tournament
Telling a child they're not allowed to eat the chocolate they won is a great way to upset them
A Canadian man is upset at the organizers of a youth hockey tournament in British Columbia after his grandson bid for and won $200 worth of marijuana products in a raffle. The group of products, collected in a gift basket, were available during a fundraising auction for a youth tournament at Dawson Creek Minor Hockey.
"Each team is usually responsible for putting a gift basket or prize package together with a minimum value of $50," Keith Redl, the eight-year-old's grandfather, told CTVNews. "And then what they do is they have a big setup and they have a paper bag taped in front of each one of these prizes."
At the end of the tournament, the boy's father received a call informing him that he had won the prize. When he picked up the haul, he saw pieces of chocolate, vanilla chai, and other snacks stamped with Canada's red, octagonal THC symbol for legal cannabis. There was also a pipe and a lighter included.
Redl is a former police officer so he was unsurprisingly upset that his grandson was able to bid and win on such a prize. But in a statement to CTVNews.ca, the Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association said that there were clear signs about the prize being for adults only. They also said that the products were never out in the open around kids, as "only a photo and list of the items contained in the basket" were on the table. Additionally, the person picking up the prize -- in this case, the eight-year-old's dad -- had the option of declining the prize entirely.
"The winner chose to take the prize, their identification was checked to ensure they were of legal age (19+), and the donor then delivered the basket to the winners," the statement said.
"It was not our intention to upset any of the attendees at the event. The tournament is organized by volunteers and their objective is to have a fun tournament and raise money for DCMHA to allow hockey to be more affordable and more inclusive."
Perhaps the worst part about this whole incident is that the eight-year-old winner feels as though he was deprived of delicious treats. In his eyes, he only saw the chocolate goodies, never making the connection that they were intended for adults, and as a result, according to his grandfather, "he was mad."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Islanders' Boychuk takes skate to face
The veteran is the third player in past two months to endure a scary skate-related injury
-
Report: NHL set to change offside rule
Having a skate in the air is expected to be part of the proposed change
-
Bridgestone Arena opens doors to victims
The tornado left at least 21 people dead
-
NHL is right to stick with EBUG protocol
Heading into this week's GM meetings in Florida, there was plenty of chatter about the league...
-
Seattle NHL to pay for public transport
Seattle's still-unnamed hockey team wants to get you to games for free
-
Stamkos to miss 6-8 weeks after surgery
If things go as planned, Stamkos will be back for the postseason
-
NHL trade deadline takeaways
We have all the latest updates and rumors from around the league as the trade deadline approaches
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown