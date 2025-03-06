Peel Regional Police have confirmed the department is investigating an alleged sexual assault involving eight former Ontario Hockey League players who were members of the Mississauga Steelheads back in 2014, according to TSN.

In October 2024, Peel Police stated its special victims unit was looking into the allegations. The victim, who TSN is identifying by her middle name of Anne Marie, is now 32 years old and stated the assault occurred in November 2014.

Anne Marie also revealed she first reported her alleged sexual assault to Peel Police in February 2024.

At the time of alleged sexual assault, Anne Marie stated she was involved in a consensual relationship with a 19-year-old that played for the Steelheads over a six-month period. She said the player invited her over to watch TV with one of his teammates at a home where he lived during that season.

According to the TSN report, Anne Marie revealed she went down to the basement of the home, where eight players were. Anne Marie and the player she was dating began to get intimate in a bathroom in the basement before the other seven players allegedly entered the small room and began taking turns assaulting her for 90 minutes.

None of the Mississauga players have been named and no allegations have been brought before a court. The OHL stated in October it is taking the allegations "very seriously" and planned to cooperate with the investigation by Peel Police.

The Steelheads moved from Mississauga to Brampton in June 2024.