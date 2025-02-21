Following Canada's 3-2 overtime win over Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted a celebratory message on social media. It was also a clear reference to the rising political tensions between the two countries.

Team USA and Canada added another chapter to their storied rivalry on Thursday night. After playing to a 2-2 tie through 60 minutes, the game went to overtime, and Connor McDavid became a national hero with the game-winning goal.

Shortly after Connor McDavid's shot hit the back of the U.S. net, Trudeau posted about the dramatic victory on X. Trudeau's message was short, but it was a clear response to rhetoric from President Donald Trump.

Since taking office for his second presidential term, Trump has alluded to Canada becoming the 51st state on multiple occasions.

Because of the geopolitical landscape surrounding the game, USA vs. Canada was even more intense than it usually was throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off. Canadian fans in Montreal booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" twice.

In the first meeting between the two teams, there were three fights in the first nine seconds. While there were no fisticuffs in Thursday night's championship, the hockey was intense, and the atmosphere inside TD Garden was spectacular.

The next chance the U.S. will have to unseat Canada as the top hockey country in the world will be at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.