Canadiens' Carey Price shares emotional moment with young fan whose late mom promised they'd meet

Canadiens goalie Carey Price had an incredibly emotional moment off the ice on Thursday. The All-Star netminder met a young fan whose mother, who died of cancer, promised him she would help him met Price. The young man idolizes Price, and it showed when they had their emotional meeting.

The video speaks for itself.

.@CanadiensMTL goalie Carey Price met a young fan whose mother, before dying of cancer, promised her son she would help him meet his idol.



Here's the moment Price and Anderson met ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yvIaeBwuf9 — ESPN (@espn) March 1, 2019

Before doing anything, Price shedding his pads is an incredibly powerful gesture. When he goes in to hug him, the kid is overcome, and Price eventually asks the kid if he wants to have his jersey signed.

It's a small moment, but it says a lot about Price. You can tell he genuinely feels for the kid, and that goes a long way.