Canadiens fan wins $50K with wild goal during competition at intermission

One lucky Montreal Canadiens fan had an opportunity to walk away just a little bit richer during Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Patrick Proteau stepped onto the ice and won $50,000 when by scoring a goal from the opposite blue line during the second intermission of the contest.

Proteau clearly had some luck. He won tickets to the game in the first place, and then received the opportunity to win the money while at Bell Centre. He had three shots to try and score.

Still can't believe this happened.#GoHabsGo @CoorsLight pic.twitter.com/DS4TcSAXVP — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 15, 2019

Proteau didn't score on all three opportunities, but did make the one that had the highest degree of difficulty. He attempted one from the opposing blue line towards a very small hole that was barely big enough for the puck to fit through. It didn't matter how difficult it looked, because Proteau somehow connected on the shot to win the lucrative prize.

"They offered me a hockey stick, left or right?" Proteau told NHL.com. "I don't know. I don't play hockey."

In addition to winning the $50,000, Proteau also hit his first attempt from the other blue line, which netted him a mini-fridge. Proteau missed on his center-ice attempt, which would've awarded him Canadiens season tickets.

"It was beginner's luck," Proteau added. "I didn't think it was going in. It was going in slow motion, and then I was wondering where [the puck] went until everyone started cheering, and then my jaw dropped."

Proteau said that he plans to take his family on vacation and spoil himself a bit with his winnings.