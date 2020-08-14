Watch Now: Highlights: Canadiens vs. Flyers ( 1:23 )

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien was rushed to the hospital due to chest pains following his team's Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. According to an announcement from the Canadiens on Friday, Julien had a stent put into his coronary artery. The procedure was performed at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Thursday afternoon

Julien is expected to make a full recovery and will be released from the hospital on Friday. On Thursday, Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced that Julien was taken to the hospital after Game 1, but didn't provide many specifics outside of that -- besides that the health issue wasn't related to COVID-19.

Julien is set to miss the remainder of Montreal's opening-round series against the Flyers. Associate coach Kirk Muller is filling in for him.

"Claude experienced chest pain during the night," Bergevin said in a statement after Game 1. "We immediately consulted our doctors and it was agreed to transfer him to the hospital by ambulance."

The Canadiens fell to the Flyers, 2-1, in Game 1 with the lone Montreal tally being a goal from defenseman Shea Weber. Montreal advanced to the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs following an upset series win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the qualifying round.

While Julien will miss the rest of the series against Philadelphia, Bergevin is still very confident in his players' ability to get the job done.

"We beat the Pittsburgh Penguins," Bergevin said. "It's not the coaches that beat them. It's the players."