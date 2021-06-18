Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme has a positive test for COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, according to a press release from the National Hockey League. Ducharme initially had a "presumptive positive result" yesterday, which was "confirmed on further testing today."

Here is how the rest of the press release read.

Coach Ducharme has been partially vaccinated with his second shot administered less than two weeks ago, on June 9. Per NHL COVID Protocols, Coach Ducharme was immediately isolated from the team. All tests administered to the Players, other coaches and hockey staff from both yesterday and today have returned uniformly negative results. The Canadiens organization has, and will continue to follow, all guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, the Canadian Federal Government, the Quebec Provincial Government, and national and provincial health agencies.

The test was initially reported as "inconclusive," and he is currently at home isolating after that initial test. Ducharme has served as interim head coach for the Canadiens since Feb. 24 when Claude Julien was fired. The 48-year-old led the Canadiens to a 15-16 record, but the team went on to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets in order to reach the semifinals of these playoffs. Montreal is currently tied with Vegas 1-1 in the series.

Ducharme joins Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar as another coach who was forced to miss some time due to a COVID-19 testing irregularity.