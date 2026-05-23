Canadiens vs. Hurricanes odds, prediction: 2026 NHL Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 picks by proven model

The Montreal Canadiens stole Game 1, 6-2, from the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2026 NHL Eastern Conference Finals. The Hurricanes, who finished first in the Eastern Conference, became the first team in NHL history to sweep their first two best-of-seven series. Meanwhile, the Canadiens finished third in the Atlantic Division and won back-to-back seven-game series against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres to get to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Face-off from Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are the -215 favorites (risk $215 to win $100) in the latest Canadiens vs. Hurricanes odds, with Montreal priced as the +177 underdog (risk $100 to win $177). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Canadiens vs. Hurricanes picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Canadiens vs. Hurricanes from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Canadiens vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Hurricanes vs. Canadiens:

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes money line: Hurricanes -215, Canadiens +177 Canadiens vs. Hurricanes over/under: 5.5 goals Canadiens vs. Hurricanes puck line: Hurricanes -1.5 (+119) Canadiens vs. Hurricanes picks: See picks at SportsLine Canadiens vs. Hurricanes streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Hurricanes vs. Canadiens predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Canadiens vs. Hurricanes, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (5.5). The Over hit in the first matchup between these two teams. The total has gone Over in six of the Canadiens' last eight games. The total has gone Over in four of Montreal's last five games when playing as the underdog.

The SportsLine model is projecting Canadiens' Cole Caufield to score .57 goals and .46 assists, while Jakub Dobes will make 26.1 saves and allow 3.01 goals. Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis is projected to score .43 goals and .45 assists. Goalie Frederik Andersen will make 18.9 saves and allow 3.07 goals. It also projects 6.3 combined goals between the teams, making the Over the play. See the model's Canadiens vs. Hurricanes predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Canadiens vs. Hurricanes picks

After simulating each shift of Hurricanes vs. Canadiens 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Canadiens vs. Hurricanes, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Canadiens vs. Hurricanes line to back, all from the model that has returned $668 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.