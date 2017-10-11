Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin buys arena suite for underprivileged kids

The 22-year-old Drouin is doing quite a lot for the Montreal community in his first season with the Canadiens. USATSI

Jonathan Drouin is still getting settled in Montreal following the trade that sent him from the Lightning to the Canadiens this summer, but the winger is already making a positive impact on the community through his philanthropy.

It was announced Wednesday that the 22-year-old spent $165,000 to purchase a suite at the Bell Centre in order to provide local underprivileged children with an opportunity to attend Montreal Canadiens home games this year.

"From the first day I got here, I wanted to get involved and do something for children by giving them an opportunity to enjoy memorable experiences. By giving them a chance to attend a hockey game, I am hoping that an evening in the suite will provide the kids and their families with some relief from the personal hardships they are facing,'' Drouin said, via a press release from the team. "They'll have a chance to be together and have a great time, and for me, it's an opportunity to contribute in my own way to their well-being."

It's not the first significant gesture Drouin has made for the less fortunate in Montreal already, either. During preseason, Drouin pledged a $500,000 donation over a 10-year period to the Fondation du Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) and will help raise an additional $5 million for the hospital.

Drouin and the Habs have gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season, as the winger is still looking for his first goal while the team is 1-3-0 in its first four games. At least when he finally does get on the board now, there will be plenty of happy kids watching in his new suite above the Bell Centre ice.