Canadiens notes from practice: Carey Price back on the ice with teammates, Shea Weber leaves early

Updates from the Habs practice after their loss to the Maple Leafs and a day off

Practice started on a somewhat promising note. Carey Price was the first one on the ice shortly before 10:00 for the Montreal Canadiens schedule skate at 10, however, it seemed like he wasn’t going to join his teammates necessarily.

Habs skate was scheduled for 10 a.m. It is 10:02 a.m. The only ones on the ice are Carey Price and Stephane Waite. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 20, 2017

However, a few minutes later, some good news again as Price was on the ice with his teammates for the first time since being injured.

Price's teammates have joined him on the ice. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 20, 2017

And that wasn’t even the only good news...

Even David Schlemko is on the ice. Seriously. What a day. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 20, 2017

And with the good, comes the bad, because of course it does.

Shea Weber skated for a few minutes but he's now back in the dressing room. @CanadiensMTL #tvasports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 20, 2017

Shea Weber has left the ice early, and David Schlemko is taking his place working with top PP unit. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 20, 2017

And there was some good news again as Price was the goalie used for practice and didn’t show any signs of discomfort.

Carey Price, going up against the top PP unit, does not appear to be moving with any discomfort or hesitancy. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 20, 2017

Here’s how the Canadiens power play lined up.

#Habs power play:

Shaw

Drouin - Pacioretty - Galchenyuk Schlemko*



Gallagher

Hudon - Danault - Byron

Petry



*Filling in for Weber, who left practice early. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 20, 2017

Interesting that the Canadiens had four forwards on both units.

We’ll update this post with even strength lines if they become available.