Canadiens notes from practice: Carey Price back on the ice with teammates, Shea Weber leaves early

Updates from the Habs practice after their loss to the Maple Leafs and a day off

Practice started on a somewhat promising note. Carey Price was the first one on the ice shortly before 10:00 for the Montreal Canadiens schedule skate at 10, however, it seemed like he wasn’t going to join his teammates necessarily.

However, a few minutes later, some good news again as Price was on the ice with his teammates for the first time since being injured.

And that wasn’t even the only good news...

And with the good, comes the bad, because of course it does.

And there was some good news again as Price was the goalie used for practice and didn’t show any signs of discomfort.

Here’s how the Canadiens power play lined up.

Interesting that the Canadiens had four forwards on both units.

We’ll update this post with even strength lines if they become available.

