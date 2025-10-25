The Montreal Canadiens announced on Saturday that right winger Patrik Laine will miss three-to-four months following a surgery to repair a core muscle. This means Laine's status to represent Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics could be in jeopardy, with the games beginning on Feb. 6 and his return timeline ranging from late January to late February.

The seven-time 20-goal scorer last hit the ice on Oct. 16 in their game against the Nashville Predators and has been absent from the lineup since, listed day-to-day with a lower body injury. In five games this season, he had one assist. Last season, Laine had 33 points, including 20 goals and 13 assists.

This year was Laine's first chance to represent his home country in the Olympics, as the NHL is allowing players to participate for the first time since 2014.

His international play includes a World Junior Championship with Finland in 2016 as well as silver in the IIHF World Championship and the IIHF World U18 Championship. He had three assists in three games in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season as a member of team Finland.

Finland won its first Olympic men's ice hockey gold medal in 2022, defeating the Russian Olympic Committee. Finland's journey to repeat has already taken some hits, with star Aleksander Barkov, who tore his ACL and MCL in training camp, out for months.

Other players representing Finland, Juuso Valimaki, Kaapo Kakko, Rasmus Ristolainen and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, have missed the beginning of the NHL season due to injury.

Laine joined the Canadiens in 2024 and previously played for the Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets.