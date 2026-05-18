A trip to the Eastern Conference finals is on the line when the Montreal Canadiens battle the Buffalo Sabres in Game 7 of their 2026 NHL playof second-round matchup on Monday night. The winner will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference finals. Montreal jumped out to a 2-1 series lead, but Buffalo has won two of the past three -- including an 8-3 victory in Game 6 -- to send this series to the deciding Game 7.

Face-off from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Sabres are the -118 favorite (risk $118 to win $100) in the latest Canadiens vs. Sabres odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Canadiens vs. Sabres picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Canadiens vs. Sabres from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Canadiens vs. Sabres 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Sabres vs. Canadiens:

Canadiens vs. Sabres money line: Sabres -118, Canadiens -102 Canadiens vs. Sabres over/under: 5.5 goals Canadiens vs. Sabres puck line: Sabres -1.5 (+206) Canadiens vs. Sabres picks: See picks at SportsLine Canadiens vs. Sabres streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Canadiens vs. Sabres predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Canadiens vs. Sabres, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (5.5). The Over has hit in four of the last six head-to-head matchups, including one push. The Over has also hit in three of the last four Montreal games and in five of the last nine Buffalo games, including one push. The Sabres had the fifth-best scoring offense in the NHL during the regular season, averaging 3.42 goals per game.

The SportsLine model is projecting Montreal's Cole Caufield to score .56 goals and .46 assists, while goaltender Jakub Dobes will make 23.3 saves and allow 3.22 goals. Buffalo's Tage Thompson is projected to score .54 goals and .53 assists. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will make 19.3 saves and allow 3.03 goals. It also projects 6.5 combined goals between the teams, making the Over the play 61% of the time. See the model's Canadiens vs. Sabres predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Canadiens vs. Sabres picks

After simulating each shift of Canadiens vs. Sabres 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Canadiens vs. Sabres, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Canadiens vs. Sabres spread to back, all from the model that has returned over $650 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.