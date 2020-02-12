Canadiens' Shea Weber will reportedly miss remainder of season, future in question due to foot injury
The 2019-20 season had been going extremely well for the veteran defenseman
Shea Weber's tenure with the Montreal Canadiens, which began in 2016, has been full of injuries. That continues to be the case as the All-Star defenseman has missed the last three games due to a foot injury.
But according to Nick Kypreos, this injury means Weber's season is "likely over," and his career is in serious question.
Weber underwent surgery on his foot in 2018 and now it appears that another one may be "unavoidable." The Canadiens are waiting for the swelling to go down on his foot in order to confirm that another surgery is necessary.
The 2019-20 season had been going extremely well for the veteran defenseman. Weber has played in 55 games and registered 13 goals and 21 assists during that time.
However, in his time in Montreal, Weber has played more than 60 games just once, which occurred during the 2016-17 campaign. Weber has played in 217 of a possible 304 games since being traded to the Canadiens and scored 50 goals, dished out 75 assists, blocked 423 shots and registered 429 hits.
Weber's future with the franchise could certainly be in question, as he currently makes $7.8 million per season. When he was acquired for P.K. Subban from the Nashville Predators, the Canadiens hoped that Weber would bring a physical presence to strengthen the team's blue line. However, considering the amount of time he's missed, it hasn't exactly been the return that Montreal was hoping for.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to know about NHL Trade Deadline
Teams that could be active around the Feb. 24 trade deadline
-
Bouwmeester collapses on bench
The 36-year-old Blues defenseman reportedly suffered 'cardiac episode' during the first period
-
Jones sidelined 8-10 weeks
In 56 games this season, Jones has registered six goals and 24 assists
-
McDavid out 2-3 weeks
McDavid is second in the league to teammate Leon Draisaitl with 81 points
-
Coronavirus delays NHL stick shipments
Players are being extra careful with the sticks they have
-
Power Rankings: Pens threatening Caps
The Metro looked like a lock for the Caps earlier in the year, but Pittsburgh has emerged as...
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown
-
NHL All-Star Skills competition takeaways
Live updates and coverage of the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday night