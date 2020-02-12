Canadiens' Shea Weber will reportedly miss remainder of season, future in question due to foot injury

Shea Weber's tenure with the Montreal Canadiens, which began in 2016, has been full of injuries. That continues to be the case as the All-Star defenseman has missed the last three games due to a foot injury.

But according to Nick Kypreos, this injury means Weber's season is "likely over," and his career is in serious question.

Sources say Shea Weber injury has his season likely over and his future in question. Told injury is related to foot that was surgically repaired in 2018. While waiting for swelling to alleviate and further confirmation, surgery seemed unavoidable going into this week. @nhl #weber — Nick Kypreos (@RealKyper) February 12, 2020

Weber underwent surgery on his foot in 2018 and now it appears that another one may be "unavoidable." The Canadiens are waiting for the swelling to go down on his foot in order to confirm that another surgery is necessary.

The 2019-20 season had been going extremely well for the veteran defenseman. Weber has played in 55 games and registered 13 goals and 21 assists during that time.

However, in his time in Montreal, Weber has played more than 60 games just once, which occurred during the 2016-17 campaign. Weber has played in 217 of a possible 304 games since being traded to the Canadiens and scored 50 goals, dished out 75 assists, blocked 423 shots and registered 429 hits.

Weber's future with the franchise could certainly be in question, as he currently makes $7.8 million per season. When he was acquired for P.K. Subban from the Nashville Predators, the Canadiens hoped that Weber would bring a physical presence to strengthen the team's blue line. However, considering the amount of time he's missed, it hasn't exactly been the return that Montreal was hoping for.