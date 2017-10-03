Canadiens tickets are most expensive in NHL; Vegas outselling other 30 teams
Want a cheap ticket to see an NHL game? Head to Calgary ... or South Florida
The arrival of the 2017-18 NHL season means the return of regular-season ticket sales, and the disparity between teams' admission prices is daunting.
Secondary ticket marketplace TickPick released to CBSSports.com its average ticket purchase prices for every NHL team entering the new season, and the Montreal Canadiens stand atop the 31 franchises with the most expensive games. The Vegas Golden Knights, meanwhile, are cashing in as the new kids on the block, outselling every other team, including the always-popular New York Rangers, through TickPick sales.
Here's a look at the top five most expensive -- and the five least expensive -- average ticket prices, courtesy of TickPick:
Most expensive
- Montreal Canadiens: $195
- New York Rangers: $190
- Toronto Maple Leafs: $187
- Minnesota Wild: $146
- Vegas Golden Knights: $145
Least expensive
- Calgary Flames: $43
- Florida Panthers: $53
- Ottawa Senators: $54
- New York Islanders: $55
- Columbus Blue Jackets: $60
A little over half the teams in the league, per TickPick's data, average ticket prices of more than $100, with 16 clubs eclipsing that mark.
-
Way-too-early NHL bold predictions
Forecasting the impossible -- no holds barred -- on the eve of the 2017-18 NHL season
-
LOOK: Pens get newest Stanley Cup rings
Diamonds on diamonds on diamonds
-
Golden Knights honoring Vegas victims
Golden Knights players will also visit first responders in the aftermath of Sunday's mass...
-
Report: Jagr to sign with Flames
The 45-year-old Jagr is set to join his ninth NHL team for a 24th season in the league
-
NHL Power Rankings: Pens start on top
Speedy contenders like Edmonton and Tampa Bay figure to challenge for top spots early on
-
Report: Blue Jackets still want Duchene
Colorado still has Duchene on its roster, and trade talks are quiet, but Columbus maintains...
Add a Comment