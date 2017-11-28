Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets game recap: Carey Me Home

One could say it’s Carey Price’s world right now, and we’re just living in it.

Only two days after pitching a shutout against the lowly Buffalo Sabres, Carey Price and the Canadiens faced a high flying Columbus Blue Jackets team, who were winners of six straight. Still missing Shea Weber, all eyes were on Price on Monday night, as Montreal iced a very inexperienced defence core for the second game in a row. Sergei Bobrovsky on the other hand, was also a focal point, as he’s been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL this season.

Montreal got off to a quick start, as they rolled over the Blue Jackets early. Strong pressure and sturdy defensive play led to the first goal roughly four minutes into the first. Following a turnover in the defensive zone, Brendan Gallagher took the puck all the way down the right wing at full speed, quickly snapping a shot past Bobrovsky, to give Montreal the early lead. This was Gallagher’s team leading 10th of the season, and 200th NHL point.

About a minute after the Canadiens got on the board, they conceded the first penalty of the game, as Phillip Danault sat for hooking. On the ensuing power play, Price made sure that Columbus knew he wasn’t going to be beat easy tonight, sliding across for a huge pad stop on Nick Foligno.

Oh my word what a pad save by Carey Price! pic.twitter.com/CBR1OsXJB6 — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 28, 2017

Montreal continued to control the play throughout the period, eventually leading Columbus 11-6 in shots by the end of the period. Halfway through the period, the Habs were gifted their first power play of the game following a David Savard holding penalty. They wasted no time, as Jonathan Drouin let a slap shot go over the glove of Bobrovsky only six seconds into the man advantage, increasing the Canadiens’ lead to two.

A power play later in the period wouldn’t result in a goal, but nevertheless, the Habs displayed slick and efficient puck movement, which should lead to good things in the future once they get the man advantage rolling. This was one of the many positives for the Canadiens in the first, as they also displayed a great forecheck complemented by solid defensive positioning.

The second period is when play really began to even out, as Columbus finally got their legs underneath them. The new found energy was obvious, and Price was forced to make two exceptional saves on Dubinsky only 15 seconds into the frame.

Discipline became an issue for Montreal early in the second, through increasing offensive pressure from Columbus. Faced with two back-to-back penalties, the kill fared admirably, clearly benefiting from Price’s presence. The PK unit ended up being five-for-five on the night, a big reason why Montreal was able to stifle the Blue Jackets’ offence.

However, Columbus’s pressure finally paid off with four minutes remaining in the period, as Josh Anderson would shrug off Joe Morrow on the rush, leaving a rebound for Quebec native Pierre-Luc Dubois to chip into the net past Price, bringing the lead down one.

Price continued his strong play throughout the second period, eventually having 19 saves through just a period and a half. However, Montreal gave up too many opportunities in the slot area, as 10 out of the 19 chances for Columbus came from the danger zone in front of the Canadiens’ netminder.

In the third, the deficit in shots became apparent, as Columbus led by a large margin, as they had 22 to the Canadiens’ 8, after the first frame. The Habs were quick to even the playing field in the third, going back to the great forechecking from earlier, but had trouble generating sustained pressure on Bobrovsky.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets tried their best to get anything past a dialed in Price. Seth Jones managed to sneak one past him, only to be foiled by the goalpost, the third one in the game for the Jackets.

The Canadiens had one more chance on the man advantage this period, following a Foligno roughing penalty. Despite not putting a goal up, their puck movement was great once again, and Alex Galchenyuk had a great look, popping Bobrovsky’s mask off in the process.

At the tail end of the power play, Gallagher had a wondrous opportunity to score his second of the game, but was denied by a fantastic reactionary save by Bobrovsky, keeping the game tight late in the going.

Sergei Bobrovsky wasn't about to let Carey Price be the only goalie with an amazing save in this game. pic.twitter.com/slj1Yhm1FF — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 28, 2017

Jacob de la Rose took an unneeded penalty following the man advantage opportunity, leading to Columbus controlling the play for almost the entire 2:00, including an entertaining battle between Price and Jenner, the former denying the Blue Jackets forward twice on the doorstep during the power play.

Jakub Jerabek, who’s been impressive following his call up from Laval, showed he wasn’t all offensive flair, as he laid an impressive hip check on Anderson coming through the neutral zone.

"Czech yourself before you wreck yourself"-Jakub Jerabek probably pic.twitter.com/QQ76OIvIqJ — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 28, 2017

Columbus had a great chance with roughly four minutes to go on a three-on-one chance, leading to very entertaining end to end action, as the Habs attempted to squeak one more by Bobrovsky, and Columbus scrambled to keep any pressure on a very composed Price.

In a last ditch effort, John Tortorella pulled the goalie for an extra attacker, and Andrew Shaw took advantage, scoring his fifth of the year into the open cage, sealing the deal for the Canadiens for a 3-1 victory, snapping the Blue Jacket’s six game winning streak.

Thoughts

Gallagher has been Montreal’s best player by far this season, and he was all over the ice today. At 25 games so far, he matched his goal total of 10 from last season, and looks to be on pace to score around 33 goals, which could break a career high for the feisty forward.

When asked about what’s worked for him this year, he replied; “There’s a lot of things, there’s health, stability on the line. Last year I was kind of all over the place, wasn’t really sure who I was playing with. This year I’ve been with Pleky for the most part of it, we’ve been able to talk things out and build chemistry.”

Price seems like he hasn’t missed a step. With only one goal allowed on 74 shots since returning, he seems to be back to the form we saw him in years past, which could be very beneficial for Montreal in their next stretch of games.

However, Andrew Shaw noted postgame that the Canadiens can’t rely on Price too much, and need to make the necessary adjustments to be better defensively.

Up next is the Ottawa Senators and new golden boy Matt Duchene, the first meeting between the two since the 8-3 lopsided win earlier in the season. Should be interesting to see how Ottawa plays the Habs this time around, and if Price plays on back to back nights.