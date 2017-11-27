Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Carey Price and the Habs look to get revenge against Columbus.

The Montreal Canadiens (9-12-3) and their fans breathed a sigh of relief as all-star goaltender Carey Price returned to the lineup after being out since November 2. Price did not disappoint, recording 36 saves en route to his first shutout of the season, and 40th of his impressive NHL career as they shut out Buffalo 3-0.

On Monday night, they welcome back a Columbus Blue Jackets (15-7-1) team that are riding a season-high six-game winning streak. The Blue Jackets have been successful largely in part this season to their goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Bobrovsky, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner has 14 wins, second only to Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy (15).

They are also a team that gets their goal scoring from everyone up and down their lineup. Out of everyone who has suited up for Columbus, only forward Jordan Schroeder (five games) and blue-liner Scott Harrington (two) have yet to find the back of the net. 20 others have contributed, with off-season acquisition Artemi Panarin leading in points with 15 and forward Josh Anderson with eight goals.

The Canadiens are a team who have found themselves at the wrong end of two bad losing streaks, going seven and five games respectively without a W. However, with Price back in the lineup and appearing to be in good form, things could be turning around for them.

One big question mark is defenceman Shea Weber, who has missed his team's last three games with a lower body injury. 26-year-old Jakub Jerabek, who was called up from the Laval Rocket, has suited up for Montreal on two occasions, and has earned the trust of the coaching staff.

This game is the second time these two teams are facing off this month. Back on November 14, Montreal found themselves behind just over two minutes into the game when Anderson scored, but the hot play of goaltender Charlie Lindgren helped kept it a one goal game. Forward Paul Byron was able to tie the game up at one apiece with just under eight minutes left on the clock. However, Zach Werenski took a drop pass from teammate Cam Atkinson just 1:09 into overtime and scored the game winner.

Montreal is hoping for a better outcome this evening.

Puck drop at the Bell Centre is at 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST.

How to watch

In the Canadiens region: TSN2, TSNGO, (English) RDS (French)

In the Blue Jackets region: FS-O

Elsewhere: NHL.tv/NHL GameCentre Live, NHL Center Ice

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Scratched: Brandon Davidson, David Schlemko

Injured: Ales Hemsky (concussion-like symptoms), Al Montoya (concussion), Nikita Scherbak (lower body), Artturi Lekhonen (lower body), Shea Weber (lower body).

Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineup