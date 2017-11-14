Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal's hot play as of late will be challenged Tuesday night versus Columbus.

After a disappointing start to the season, it seems that the Montreal Canadiens have finally begun to find their groove, winning six of their last eight games and four of their last five. Tuesday night, however, they're facing a team that they have had trouble with in the past, as the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town.

Montreal (8-9-1) won a nail-biter in their last matchup versus Buffalo, with a 2-1 overtime win on captain Max Pacioretty's 10th career overtime winner, and third game-winner of the season for the 28-year-old. Those 10 extra-time deciders are the most all-time by a Canadien. He and teammate Brendan Gallagher co-lead the team with seven (goals and 12 points.

Rookie goaltender Charlie Lindgren (3-1-0 this season) won yet another game in relief of the injured goaltending duo of Carey Price and Al Montoya, both sidelined with injuries.

The Blue Jackets (10-7-1) currently sit second place in the Metropolitan Division, but have been slumping as of late, winning just one of their last five contests. The 2017 Vezina Trophy-winner, Sergei Bobrovsky, is still proving to be one of the league's best with nine wins, good for third place amongst fellow goaltenders.

Off-season acquisition Artemi Panarin, the "Bread Man," is leading the team in points with 13 through the team's first 18 games. Teammate Josh Anderson leads in goals with six.

This is the first meeting against the Blue Jackets this season, with Columbus taking two of three last season. Montreal was shellacked in their first meeting when they traveled to Ohio and Nationwide Arena, getting drubbed 10-0. All but two Jackets got on the scoresheet, and for Montreal, then head coach Michel Therrien left Montoya in for the entire game, and received much criticism afterward.

The final two games against Columbus were both one-goal games, with Columbus winning 2-1 and Montreal taking a 1-0 overtime game in late February, with forward Alex Galchenyuk getting the game-winner and Price recording a 26-save shutout.

Puck drop is at 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST

How to watch

In Canada: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Blue Jackets region: FS-O

Elsewhere: NHL.tv/NHL GameCentre Live, NHL Center Ice

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Injuries: Ales Hemsky (concussion-like symptoms), David Schlemko (hand), Nikita Scherbak (lower body), Carey Price (lower body), Al Montoya (concussion), Arturri Lekhonen (lower body).

Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineup