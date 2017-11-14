Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: Habs hustle up a point

A little hard work never hurt anyone.

Pre-game:

The last time I covered the TSM for this team was around this time last season for the horrendous 10-0 loss.

I heard that freakin’ cannon in my sleep.

Let’s. Never. Do that. Again.

Ever.

First period:

Charlie gets his fifth consecutive start in a row. I don’t know about him, but I’m very ok with that.

A rolling puck rolls right past Galchenyuk, Davidson and Lindgren. The Blue Jackets open the scoring. *braces self *

Oh wait...bright side: We’re in Montreal. No cannon. Happy dance!

Charlie with a sweet “not up in here” save on Nick Foligno.

The fourth line looks to respond after that nice , lucky , lame goal by Josh Anderson with a beautiful setup by Mete - who’s playing on the wing btdubs - but de la Rose can’t handle it.

, , lame goal by Josh Anderson with a beautiful setup by Mete - who’s playing on the wing btdubs - but de la Rose can’t handle it. Benn heads to the box for tripping. Not to worry, the Blue Jackets are last in the league in PP%. Dead last. Like, barely made the list last.

Now it’s our turn to show our power play skills. We’re in the Top 20 you know.

Three seconds left Gally and lets ‘er rip. But nadda. Maybe if we made it to the Top 10...

Second period:

Charlie continues to look good. He’s playing pretty well too.

Plekanec kicks it up a notch, and breaks out an ol’ style hip check for Boone Jenner.

Morrow loses his balance and goes crashing into the boards. He’ll be next on the injured list. Mark it.

Wake me when the constant offsides and puck stops is over.

Gallagher draws a crowd to front of Bobrovsky’s net then proceeds to be bounced around like the silver ball in a pinball game. All in a days work.

Byron takes off on a shorthanded breakaway but is robbed by Bobrovsky. He immediately follows up with another breakaway from the blue line. Oh, he’s mad now.

Off to a power play with three minutes left. Just in time for a nice dramatic goal to end the period. Let’s go.

A few good chances that period boys. Must have upped the smelling salts.

Third period:

This time - now stay with me - how about we throw in a couple of goals, just to make it interesting?

Random “Fun” fact: Jacob de la Rose hasn’t scored in his last 40 games.

Two-on-one with a perfect pass to de la Rose by Andrew Shaw, but Bobrovsky throws the body at it to make the stop.

Bobrovsky is under siege by the Habs but continues to win the war.

He has to crack soon, right?

I’m pretty sure every Hab has had a shot on goal this period. Multiple shots even.

Sweet glove save by Lindgren. Even more impressive that he’s still awake since it’s the only actions he’s seen so far this period.

Byron jumps on a Weber rebound and finally fools Bobrovsky to tie the game with seven minutes left. Now, that’s how you celebrate your 300th NHL game!

Alright Charlie, hang in there. Stay awesome and we’ve got this in the bag.

Overtime

Bold prediction: The Habs are going to outlast Bobrovsky.

Or not.

Good hustle boys.

Highlight of the night

In his 300th NHL game, Paul Byron scores his fourth goal of the year

EOTP 3 Stars

