Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: Keep Calm and Carey On

Price is in his net, and all is right with the world.

I missed the return of Carey Price, so I'm very much hoping we get a repeat performance tonight, and that the Canadiens look very different from the last time I did game coverage...It would also be nice if Bobrovsky didn't shut the Habs out again.

First Period

Wow. Ok the Habs look a lot better than they did the last time I watched them. Which was against Dallas.

I love Brendan Gallagher.

I also love Carey Price. He made that save look SO easy.

You know who else I love? Jonathan Drouin. On the power play and everything too! That was quite a shot. Also, a very nice screen by Shaw there as well.

I love that post that PLD just rang too.

One day Hudon will score again.

That was definitely a better first period than I was expecting. You've gotta forgive all the giddiness. I've forgotten how it feels to have happy things happening to my hockey team.

Second Period

I do not like all these penalty kills. Please stop, Habs.

Habs playing some nice hockey still!

When I said don't take more penalties, that includes running over the goalie.

At least Jesus Price is back tonight. Good lord. It feels like a mortal age since the Bell Centre chanted his name.

Do not break Petry. We need him.

That was a fun almost Deslauriers goal!

Damn it Dubois. Of course. Defencemen, please try not to run into your goalie.

CJ challenges since Anderson took the stick out of Price’s hand.

It stands, but it was worth the effort.

Third Period

Oh my goodness. I didn't realize the Blue Jackets’ power play is THAT bad. Yikes.

UHG I don't like the post this time!! Shaw beats Bob, but not the post.

Dear Habs, please play with a bit more hustle in your own zone. You're making me nervous. I have seen too many third period leads/ties go up in flames to be comfortable with this. (To be fair, they were largely not Habs games.)

Putting the fourth line out against Panarin at home seems unwise to say the least.

Dear Habs. Stop turtling. Stop it.

Thank you, post.

Shaw and company may have been quiet thus far, but there was nothing quiet about that big hit Shaw just threw.

Ok Habs power play. Please do not implode...

Gallagher almost scored the Dubois goal without people running over Bob.

UHG Bobrovsky with the crazy save, and now Rosie takes a penalty at a very bad moment.

The Habs are going to give up a dumb garbage goal that goes in off a Habs player to tie this game.

Why was that not a holding call.

Jerabek with a HUUUUUGEEE hit. Boy that was fun. That may have been the old-school Emelin hip check.

Oh god Habs. Why.

Soooo absolute mayhem?? I don't even know how to describe this? I'm pretty sure there were three straight odd-man rushes??

The energy is back, at least!

WELP. THERE'S THE SHAW GOAL. (It was an empty netter, but who cares!!)

Patch and Shaw break six game scoreless streaks. This is good. PLEK GETS A POINT TOO.

Price is back, the fans are singing, and the Habs win 3-1.

Revenge is sweet.

It's even sweeter when you leapfrog Ottawa with the win!

Highlight of the Game

Keep Calm and Carey On.

Oh my word what a pad save by Carey Price! pic.twitter.com/CBR1OsXJB6 — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 28, 2017

EOTP 3 Stars