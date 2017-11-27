Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: Keep Calm and Carey On
Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: Keep Calm and Carey On
Price is in his net, and all is right with the world.
For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
I missed the return of Carey Price, so I'm very much hoping we get a repeat performance tonight, and that the Canadiens look very different from the last time I did game coverage...It would also be nice if Bobrovsky didn't shut the Habs out again.
First Period
- Wow. Ok the Habs look a lot better than they did the last time I watched them. Which was against Dallas.
- I love Brendan Gallagher.
- I also love Carey Price. He made that save look SO easy.
- You know who else I love? Jonathan Drouin. On the power play and everything too! That was quite a shot. Also, a very nice screen by Shaw there as well.
- I love that post that PLD just rang too.
- One day Hudon will score again.
- That was definitely a better first period than I was expecting. You've gotta forgive all the giddiness. I've forgotten how it feels to have happy things happening to my hockey team.
Second Period
- I do not like all these penalty kills. Please stop, Habs.
- Habs playing some nice hockey still!
- When I said don't take more penalties, that includes running over the goalie.
- At least Jesus Price is back tonight. Good lord. It feels like a mortal age since the Bell Centre chanted his name.
- Do not break Petry. We need him.
- That was a fun almost Deslauriers goal!
- Damn it Dubois. Of course. Defencemen, please try not to run into your goalie.
- CJ challenges since Anderson took the stick out of Price’s hand.
- It stands, but it was worth the effort.
Third Period
- Oh my goodness. I didn't realize the Blue Jackets’ power play is THAT bad. Yikes.
- UHG I don't like the post this time!! Shaw beats Bob, but not the post.
- Dear Habs, please play with a bit more hustle in your own zone. You're making me nervous. I have seen too many third period leads/ties go up in flames to be comfortable with this. (To be fair, they were largely not Habs games.)
- Putting the fourth line out against Panarin at home seems unwise to say the least.
- Dear Habs. Stop turtling. Stop it.
- Thank you, post.
- Shaw and company may have been quiet thus far, but there was nothing quiet about that big hit Shaw just threw.
- Ok Habs power play. Please do not implode...
- Gallagher almost scored the Dubois goal without people running over Bob.
- UHG Bobrovsky with the crazy save, and now Rosie takes a penalty at a very bad moment.
- The Habs are going to give up a dumb garbage goal that goes in off a Habs player to tie this game.
- Why was that not a holding call.
- Jerabek with a HUUUUUGEEE hit. Boy that was fun. That may have been the old-school Emelin hip check.
- Oh god Habs. Why.
- Soooo absolute mayhem?? I don't even know how to describe this? I'm pretty sure there were three straight odd-man rushes??
- The energy is back, at least!
- WELP. THERE'S THE SHAW GOAL. (It was an empty netter, but who cares!!)
- Patch and Shaw break six game scoreless streaks. This is good. PLEK GETS A POINT TOO.
- Price is back, the fans are singing, and the Habs win 3-1.
- Revenge is sweet.
- It's even sweeter when you leapfrog Ottawa with the win!
Highlight of the Game
Keep Calm and Carey On.
Oh my word what a pad save by Carey Price! pic.twitter.com/CBR1OsXJB6— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 28, 2017
EOTP 3 Stars
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals