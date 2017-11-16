Canadiens vs. Coyotes: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal looking to bounce back versus Arizona Thursday night.

Although the Montreal Canadiens had early season struggles, a quarter of the way through the 2017-18 NHL season, it's safe to say they have been playing decent hockey as of late. Suffice it to say the same can't be said for the Arizona Coyotes, who find themselves at the basement of the Western Conference and the NHL.

Montreal (8-9-2) is coming off a disappointing 2-1 overtime loss at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets, in a game where forward Paul Byron's fourth goal late in the third tied the game up at one apiece before Blue Jackets' defenceman Zach Werenski took a wrist shot just over a minute into the extra frame to give the visitors the victory.

Arizona (2-15-3) is a team that has been having their fair share of difficulties this season, salvaging only two wins through their first 20 games, with their last one coming November 4 with a 2-1 shootout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. Since then, they have gone 0-3-2. This season, the Coyotes set a franchise record by losing their first 12 games of the season. They are also without a regulation win.

One of the few bright spots for them this season is the play of rookie centre Clayton Keller, who leads the team in goals (11) and points (17). Their goaltending had been split between Louis Domingue and off-season acquisition Antti Raanta before they placed Domingue on waivers (and eventually traded him to Tampa Bay) and acquired Scott Wedgewood from the New Jersey Devils.

Montreal possesses a 4-3-2 record at home, where Arizona is 1-9-2 on the road.

The last time these two teams faced off against each other was February 9, 2017 when Montreal visited the desert and came away with a 5-4 overtime victory. Forward Alex Galchenyuk got the game winner, and captain Max Pacioretty had a two goal, two assist night. Prior to that, the last time they faced off in Montreal was October 20, 2016 and the home crowd celebrated a 5-2 victory, with blueliner Shea Weber getting his first goal as a member of the Canadiens.

To note, with winger Artturi Lekhonen out indefinitely, the team called up Nicolas Deslauriers from the Laval Rocket. The 2009 third-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings, who had only previously played for the Buffalo Sabres, should make his Habs debut this evening.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Scratched: Brandon Davidson

Injuries: Ales Hemsky (concussion-like symptoms), David Schlemko (hand), Nikita Scherbak (lower body), Carey Price (lower body), Al Montoya (concussion), Torrey Mitchell (illness), Arturri Lekhonen (lower body)

Arizona Coyotes projected lineup