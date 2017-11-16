Canadiens vs. Coyotes Top Six Minutes: Well that was mortifying

Tomas Plekanec got into his first career fight tonight. That's the kind of game it was.

Because it's the Habs and the Coyotes, I'm expecting the Habs to run rough shod over Arizona, and then lose spectacularly. Somehow. Because obviously.

Ooh! Mike Johnson is on tonight. I love it when he's on the broadcasting team.

First Period

Oh. That's not a good start...puck over the glass less than 30 seconds in.

Joe Morrow is PKing. I think Julien might be trying to even the playing field for Arizona right now. (It went better than it could have, actually.)

Well that's a blast from the past. Joel Hanley is on the Yotes.

Oh. Wow. Hudon...Gally...I'm going to need a moment to compose myself.

PAULIE. Also wow. Perfect, perfect pass from Chucky.

So like...it looks like my earlier prediction was very wrong. I love being wrong about stuff like this.

This call is garbage. On the other hand maybe the ref did the Habs a favour...

No goal on the four-on-four, but given the good chances the Habs had, I'd say probably was a favour.

Oh Joe. Joe why.

Well. That was better than I was anticipating.

Second Period

HOW DID THEY NOT SCORE. On the other hand, it probably would have been called back for goaltender interference...

Desrosies definitely got the better of that fight.

Oh bah. Of course the first goal in almost a year. And on the first shot of a period. agressively rolls eyes.

And then Rosie to the box. This is starting to look like the game I was afraid we were gonna get.

Oh lord. Five-on-three for Arizona. TWO puck over the glass penalties in one game. This is going great.

Welp. There it is. Tie game.

The worst team in the league is making the Habs run around in their own end. This is a bit not good.

You get a breakaway!!! We get a breakaway!!! Except we score on ours. WHEEEEEEE!!!! Morrow with a beauty. Also, thank you Charlie for that save.

Hey look. The Habs woke up again.

Oooorrrr maybe not.

This is not a good game.

YES. Wow. What. A. Beauty. From. Shea. Weber.

Holy cow...PLEK? What??

That was a Bad Period, goals aside.

Third Period

CHARLIE. Thank you. Wow. Habs, don't do that to your baby goalie twice on the same power play. At least it got better.

Charlie is the only reason the Habs are not losing right now. Aaaaaaalll Arizona right now. Montreal needs to get their act together...

Oh lord. This is not good.

They deserve this....this is baaad.

DO. NOT. TOUCH. GALLY. DO. NOT.

The good news is, apparently, that Gallagher is ok. The bad news? Their power play sucks.

Ooor not. Gally is off now. Power play still sucks though.

Nice poke by Charlie. Everything else is awful.

Everything remains awful. I was definitely, definitely right coming into this game. Except that they haven't even played well after the first period.

Lol. That was so OBVIOUSLY a kicking motion. At least Shaw is back too.

Oh so NOW Ranta plays well.

Of all the times to NOT suck on the power play, this is it, Habs...

And then they didn't do it. NO one is surprised.

That was bad. That was really bad.

Habs lose 5-4 in regulation to the worst team in the league.

Highlight of the night

Charles Hudon with the sweet feed, and Gallagher with the nice finish.



Habs lead 1-0 pic.twitter.com/DyBjiccBvV — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 17, 2017

EOTP 3 Stars

3. It really was

2. “I don’t think this whole hockey thing is for me, grandchild”

1. And they just had to find the last-place team to do so....