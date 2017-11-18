Canadiens vs. Leafs Top Six Minutes: Defensive woes

The nightmare continues.

First Period

Oh good, Auston Matthews is taking the warm-up, I bet we won’t hear his name every other play *insert eye roll here*

This is the 738th time the Canadiens have played the Leafs - gotta love it

Not super stoked to see Victor Mete on the third pairing

Ahem...not super stoked to see Jordie Benn on the top pairing

Canadiens have seven shots on goal seven minutes into the first period and the Leafs have zero. I am ok with this

So Charles Hudon is pretty great and we are lucky to have him

Max Pacioretty playing big on the penalty kill which is great to see

No score after 20

Second Period

Charlie Lindgren has been solid - it’s the little things like having the confidence to play the puck and keeping the play alive/momentum going

As I say this, Ron Hainsey skates in, has way too much room, all the time in the world, and scores the first of the game. Zero coverage on that one - yikes

Sigh. Just 37s later, Nazem Kadri scores

At the end of the second period, SOG are 26-18 in favour of Montreal

Pacioretty and Weber with 4 shots each

Third Period

Ok - I feel good about the third per...Connor Brown scores 25 seconds in. Karl Alzner leaves Brown alone in front of the net - why is Alzner still a ‘thing’

I would never wish an injury on anyone, but seeing Kadri taken out by Pacioretty, Benn, and Shea Weber in a span of 30 seconds makes me heart sing

Alzner once again caught completely out of position and James van Riemsdyk gets the game’s fourth

48 seconds later, an eerily similar goal as Benn skates back, solely focused on Mitchell Marner, who passes the puck over to Matthews. 5-0 Leafs

Lindgren gets the mercy pull, Antti Niemi is in

HOLY CRAP LORD BYRON JUST DROPPED THE GLOVES AND HE WON

6-0 Toronto as Matthews gets his second of the game

Brendan Gallagher drops the gloves against Connor Carrick after Carrick gives him a tap on the hands. After being ejected, Gallagher heads down the tunnel, throwing his helmet, clearly frustrated

Final score is 6-0 and Habs fans continue to ask the question, “How much more of this do we have to take?”

Highlight of the night

Nazem Kadri takes out Shea Weber and we have some punches. #RogersNHLLive #RefCam pic.twitter.com/SRumwHAjEe — Rogers NHL LIVE (@RogersNHLLive) November 19, 2017

EOTP 3 Stars

3. That fits

2. The leading candidate for the team’s next GM!

1. And so it was