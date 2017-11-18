Canadiens vs. Leafs Top Six Minutes: Defensive woes

The nightmare continues.

First Period

  • Oh good, Auston Matthews is taking the warm-up, I bet we won’t hear his name every other play *insert eye roll here*
  • This is the 738th time the Canadiens have played the Leafs - gotta love it
  • Not super stoked to see Victor Mete on the third pairing
  • Ahem...not super stoked to see Jordie Benn on the top pairing
  • Canadiens have seven shots on goal seven minutes into the first period and the Leafs have zero. I am ok with this
  • So Charles Hudon is pretty great and we are lucky to have him
  • Max Pacioretty playing big on the penalty kill which is great to see
  • No score after 20

Second Period

  • Charlie Lindgren has been solid - it’s the little things like having the confidence to play the puck and keeping the play alive/momentum going
  • As I say this, Ron Hainsey skates in, has way too much room, all the time in the world, and scores the first of the game. Zero coverage on that one - yikes
  • Sigh. Just 37s later, Nazem Kadri scores
  • At the end of the second period, SOG are 26-18 in favour of Montreal
  • Pacioretty and Weber with 4 shots each

Third Period

  • Ok - I feel good about the third per...Connor Brown scores 25 seconds in. Karl Alzner leaves Brown alone in front of the net - why is Alzner still a ‘thing’
  • I would never wish an injury on anyone, but seeing Kadri taken out by Pacioretty, Benn, and Shea Weber in a span of 30 seconds makes me heart sing
  • Alzner once again caught completely out of position and James van Riemsdyk gets the game’s fourth
  • 48 seconds later, an eerily similar goal as Benn skates back, solely focused on Mitchell Marner, who passes the puck over to Matthews. 5-0 Leafs
  • Lindgren gets the mercy pull, Antti Niemi is in
  • HOLY CRAP LORD BYRON JUST DROPPED THE GLOVES AND HE WON
  • 6-0 Toronto as Matthews gets his second of the game
  • Brendan Gallagher drops the gloves against Connor Carrick after Carrick gives him a tap on the hands. After being ejected, Gallagher heads down the tunnel, throwing his helmet, clearly frustrated
  • Final score is 6-0 and Habs fans continue to ask the question, “How much more of this do we have to take?”

Highlight of the night

EOTP 3 Stars

3. That fits

2. The leading candidate for the team’s next GM!

1. And so it was

