Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs game recap: Embarrassing

The Montreal Canadiens suffer a humiliating a loss at the hands of a rival.

Still without the services of their star netminder, the Montreal Canadiens looked to rebound against one of the league’s better teams after suffering a disappointing loss to the league’s worst. Despite sporting a promising 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games, the Canadiens welcomed the Toronto Maple Leafs, looking to correct course against Auston Matthews and co.

The Canadiens came out strong in the first period, outworking and outshooting the Leafs to a tune of 15-6 in the opening frame. Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin, and Shea Weber all had high-quality scoring chances for the home team, but they couldn’t get one behind Frederik Andersen.

Not to be outdone, Charlie Lindgren also turned away every shot he faced at the other end of ice. A late tripping call against Jordie Benn threatened to put wind back into Toronto’s sails, but Lindgren withstood the late Leafs barrage, allowing his team to push back and keep it a scoreless game heading into the second.

The Leafs found new life in the second frame, pressuring the Canadiens early. It was a stark reversal of fortunes for the home team, but the Habs would soon return the favour. Taking advantage of Toronto’s defensive lapses, Montreal was able to successfully set up shop in the offensive zone. The Canadiens got a couple of opportunities to get on the board first, the best of which came to Brendan Gallagher when he found himself alone in the slot. But much like in the first period, he couldn’t put one past Andersen.

Any momentum from that scoring chance was immediately dashed when Weber took an ill-timed interference penalty a little over eight minutes into the period. The Canadiens were able to successfully kill off the penalty, but they didn’t quite look the same after that.

Despite being outplayed, the Maple Leafs struck first. Ron Hainsey got his first goal of the season to open the scoring. Toronto went on to double its lead 37 seconds later, when Nazem Kadri beat Lindgren to put the Leafs up by two. Just like that, the Canadiens’ second-period woes came back to haunt them, as they headed into the final frame down a pair of goals.

A demoralized Canadiens squad were struck another blow, when the Maple Leafs added to their lead under half a minute into the third. Connor Brown found himself all alone in front of Lindgren and had no trouble beating the sprawling goalie to give Toronto a three-goal lead.

Lindgren’s night continued to go south, as he was the victim of an accidental hit from Jeff Petry. Luckily, the goaltender was no worse for wear and was able to stay in net.

Meanwhile, under five minutes into the frame, tempers began to flare when Kadri attempted to blindside Weber. Neither Weber, nor Jordie Benn, took too kindly to Kadri’s gesture, as Weber responded immediately by dropping his gloves.

Both players were assessed roughing penalties on the play, with Weber serving an extra two minutes in the box. Despite the penalty kill remaining perfect on the ensuing Maple Leafs power play, the Canadiens continued to bleed goals through the rest of the period, as the wheels came off on what started as a decent effort.

Just under halfway through the third, James van Riemsdyk waltzed in to give Toronto a 4-0 lead. Less than a minute later, Auston Matthews would score in his first game back from injury to give the Leafs a five-goal lead.

That was the end of the night for Lindgren, who gave up five goals on 28 shots. He was pulled in favour of Antti Niemi, who made his debut for the Canadiens under the worst of circumstances.

Niemi didn’t fare much better, gifting another goal to Matthews, his second goal of the game capping off an embarrassing effort from the Canadiens, as they were shut out 6-0 on home ice.

Thoughts